Robbie Williams tattoos explained: Two Ronnies, children tributes and more

30 October 2023, 15:28

Robbie Williams Two Ronnies tattoo
Picture: Instagram/Robbie Williams

By Tom Eames

Robbie Williams is known to have a lot of tattoos, but there's one in particular that stands out.

If you watch the Take That star on TV or at his live shows, you'll notice a familiar image on his neck.

Robbie has a tattoo of the famous Two Ronnies logo below his left ear. But why?

The 'Angels' singer got the tattoo back in February 2016, a few weeks before Ronnie Corbett passed away.

After Sir Ronnie's death, Robbie tweeted: "Ronnie Corbett: You inspired me at a very young age. THANK YOU. You’ll always be with me."

Robbie Williams has at least 30 body tattoos, including:

  • an image of an Ace of Spades in tribute to Motörhead
  • a Tommy Cooper-style Fez hat
  • the logo of The Saint in tribute to Sir Roger Moore
  • the 'skip dance' pose of Morecambe and Wise
  • a Staffordshire knot as his ancestors are from Staffordshire
  • Take That's logo
  • a coat of arms of Burslem, the town in Stoke-on-Trent where he grew up
  • the notes and words of the first line of the chorus of the Beatles song 'All You Need Is Love'
  • His four children's date of births
  • Coco Chanel logo - in tribute to his daughter Coco
  • 'Simha' - Hebrew for 'happiness'
  • 'X' - referencing his stint on The X Factor, his fellow judge Louis Tomlinson got the same tattoo
  • 'D.E.' - standing for David Enthoven, his late manager.
  • A teddy bear - in tribute to his daughter Teddy
  • The Sigil of Archangel Michael
  • A pyramid and a UFO - symbolising his interest in aliens
  • 'A' - tribute to his wife Ayda
  • 'LOVE' - spelt out on the fingers of his left hand
  • Eye of Horus, on his neck
  • 'Mother I Love You' - written in Old English on his forearms
  • Two swallows on his belly
  • 'Chacun à son goût' - though translated slightly incorrectly, it means 'each to their own taste'
  • '1023' - a tribute to his friend Jonathan Wilkes (J is the 10th letter of the alphabet and W is the 23rd. Jonathan also has a tattoo of the digits 1823, representing RW, on his thigh).
  • 'B' - in tribute to his grandmother Bertha'
  • 'Elvis Grant Me Serenity'
  • 'Born to be Mild'
  • A lion's head on his arm
  • Maori prayer
  • Celtic cross - his first tattoo in 1993

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Michael Jackson and Ray Parker Jr

The 20 best Halloween songs ever

Song Lists

Geri Halliwell

Geri Halliwell facts: Spice Girls singer's age, husband, children, songs and career revealed
The Story of... 'Angels' by Robbie Williams

The Story of... 'Angels' by Robbie Williams

Song Facts

Guy Chambers in 2012

Guy Chambers facts: Songwriters' age, wife, family, songs and Robbie Williams partnership explained
Prince William once opened up about the famous Tina Turner song that instantly reminds him of his mum.

Prince William shares the Tina Turner song that reminds him of car rides with Princess Diana

Tina Turner

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Sanctuary Selection

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Legends of the Ashes with Stephen Fry

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

Robbie Williams and music superstar Prince reportedly 'jammed' together at a private party, just one year before Robbie left Take That.

The story of when Prince and Robbie Williams 'jammed together' at German afterparty

Robbie Williams

The greatest songs of the 1980s, ranked

The 100 greatest songs of the 1980s, ranked

Song Lists

Age-defying rock god Lenny Kravitz is one of the the most successful rock stars of the past thirty-five years.

Lenny Kravitz's 10 greatest songs, ranked

Song Lists

Geri Halliwell-Horner has opened up about George Michael's moving gesture of support when she left the Spice Girls at the height of their fame.

Geri Halliwell reveals moving gesture by 'father figure' George Michael after she quit Spice Girls

George Michael

James Blunt has revealed he lived with legendary Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher in the early 2000's.

The unlikely story of how Carrie Fisher and James Blunt moved in together and became 'best friends'
Glenn Medeiros

Where is '80s singer Glenn Medeiros now?