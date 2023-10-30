Robbie Williams tattoos explained: Two Ronnies, children tributes and more

Picture: Instagram/Robbie Williams

By Tom Eames

Robbie Williams is known to have a lot of tattoos, but there's one in particular that stands out.

If you watch the Take That star on TV or at his live shows, you'll notice a familiar image on his neck.

Robbie has a tattoo of the famous Two Ronnies logo below his left ear. But why?

The 'Angels' singer got the tattoo back in February 2016, a few weeks before Ronnie Corbett passed away.

After Sir Ronnie's death, Robbie tweeted: "Ronnie Corbett: You inspired me at a very young age. THANK YOU. You’ll always be with me."

Ronnie Corbett: You inspired me at a very young age. THANK YOU. You’ll always be with me x pic.twitter.com/LgqWu7Q8Aq — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) March 31, 2016

Robbie Williams has at least 30 body tattoos, including: