Robbie Williams tattoos explained: Two Ronnies, children tributes and more
30 October 2023, 15:28
Robbie Williams is known to have a lot of tattoos, but there's one in particular that stands out.
If you watch the Take That star on TV or at his live shows, you'll notice a familiar image on his neck.
Robbie has a tattoo of the famous Two Ronnies logo below his left ear. But why?
The 'Angels' singer got the tattoo back in February 2016, a few weeks before Ronnie Corbett passed away.
After Sir Ronnie's death, Robbie tweeted: "Ronnie Corbett: You inspired me at a very young age. THANK YOU. You’ll always be with me."
Ronnie Corbett: You inspired me at a very young age. THANK YOU. You’ll always be with me x pic.twitter.com/LgqWu7Q8Aq— Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) March 31, 2016
Robbie Williams has at least 30 body tattoos, including:
- an image of an Ace of Spades in tribute to Motörhead
- a Tommy Cooper-style Fez hat
- the logo of The Saint in tribute to Sir Roger Moore
- the 'skip dance' pose of Morecambe and Wise
- a Staffordshire knot as his ancestors are from Staffordshire
- Take That's logo
- a coat of arms of Burslem, the town in Stoke-on-Trent where he grew up
- the notes and words of the first line of the chorus of the Beatles song 'All You Need Is Love'
- His four children's date of births
- Coco Chanel logo - in tribute to his daughter Coco
- 'Simha' - Hebrew for 'happiness'
- 'X' - referencing his stint on The X Factor, his fellow judge Louis Tomlinson got the same tattoo
- 'D.E.' - standing for David Enthoven, his late manager.
- A teddy bear - in tribute to his daughter Teddy
- The Sigil of Archangel Michael
- A pyramid and a UFO - symbolising his interest in aliens
- 'A' - tribute to his wife Ayda
- 'LOVE' - spelt out on the fingers of his left hand
- Eye of Horus, on his neck
- 'Mother I Love You' - written in Old English on his forearms
- Two swallows on his belly
- 'Chacun à son goût' - though translated slightly incorrectly, it means 'each to their own taste'
- '1023' - a tribute to his friend Jonathan Wilkes (J is the 10th letter of the alphabet and W is the 23rd. Jonathan also has a tattoo of the digits 1823, representing RW, on his thigh).
- 'B' - in tribute to his grandmother Bertha'
- 'Elvis Grant Me Serenity'
- 'Born to be Mild'
- A lion's head on his arm
- Maori prayer
- Celtic cross - his first tattoo in 1993