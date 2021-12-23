Morecambe and Wise's greatest ever moments and sketches

Morecambe & Wise's best moments. Picture: ITV/BBC

By Tom Eames

Christmas isn't Christmas until you've sat around the TV and watched some of the finest Morecambe & Wise clips from back in the day.

Along with The Two Ronnies, Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise were two of the nation's best-loved entertainers and comedians.

Their Christmas specials in the 1970s are still among the most-watched shows in British TV history, and they still make us laugh out loud decades later.

To celebrate the discovery of a 'lost' Morecambe & Wise episode, here are just some of their best ever moments: