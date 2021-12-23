Morecambe and Wise's greatest ever moments and sketches
23 December 2021, 12:31
Christmas isn't Christmas until you've sat around the TV and watched some of the finest Morecambe & Wise clips from back in the day.
Along with The Two Ronnies, Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise were two of the nation's best-loved entertainers and comedians.
Their Christmas specials in the 1970s are still among the most-watched shows in British TV history, and they still make us laugh out loud decades later.
To celebrate the discovery of a 'lost' Morecambe & Wise episode, here are just some of their best ever moments:
-
Breakfast Time
So simple, but so, so funny.
Eric and Ernie prepare breakfast to the tune and timing of 'The Stripper'. Now, where are those oranges?
-
Singin' in the Rain
Morecambe & Wise take on Gene Kelly with this unforgettable sketch, as Eric totally drenched while Ernie leaves the scene as dry as a bone.
-
"I'm playing all the right notes..."
Possibly their most famous sketch of all time. Eric takes on legendary conductor Andre Previn (not Andrew Preview as he keeps calling him), but is he playing all the right notes?
-
Backing up for Tom Jones
The Morecambe and Wise Show (31st October 1971). Eric and Ernie give Tom Jones their wholehearted support. pic.twitter.com/NWSJDIxlmm— Archivetvmusings (@archivetvmus71) November 27, 2019
"What's your name?" "Tom".
Try not to laugh as the boys back Sir Tom up with their "yeah yeah yeah"'s.
-
Bring Me Sunshine
Not so much a sketch, but their signature sign-off tune. It's impossible not to smile when they sing it together.
-
Angela Rippon and "PEANUTS!"
Nowadays, we're used to seeing newsreaders getting up to all sorts at every charity telethon going - but back in the 1970s, seeing Angela Rippon jump from over her desk was truly surprising.
Sadly there's no footage on YouTube, but you've all seen it, right?
-
Shirley Bassey's stagehands
The Boys become Stage Hands in this weeks #SundaySmile as they “assist” #DameShirleyBassey in her performance of “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes”....here’s a snippet folks!#MorecambeAndWise #PassItOn#StillBringingSunshine👓🌞♥️#KeepSmiling #ClassicComedy🇬🇧#BeKind #BeSafe #Boots pic.twitter.com/svX7soAbTG— The Morecambe & Wise Archive (@eric_ernie_col) January 24, 2021
Shirley Bassey has a tough time performing her number when the incompetent Eric & Ernie try and fix things. Mind that boot!