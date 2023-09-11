Angela Rippon facts: TV presenter's age, husband, family and career explained

Angela Rippon in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Angela Rippon is one of the most recognisable British TV stars of all time.

Before becoming the first woman to permanently anchor the BBC national TV news in 1975, Angela Rippon worked as a radio and TV news presenter in South West England.

She also made history as the third female news presenter on British TV, following Barbara Mandell on ITN in 1955 and Nan Winton on BBC TV in 1960.

Angela had a variety of roles in her career, such as hosting the Eurovision Song Contest in 1977, appearing on an iconic Morecambe and Wise Christmas Show in 1976, presenting the first two series of Top Gear and Come Dancing, and co-founding TV-am.

She switched to radio in the 1990s, hosting daily news shows for LBC Newstalk from 1990 to 1994, and filling in as a newsreader on Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast. She also covered the UK Ballroom Championships in 1991.

Angela Rippon is also an author of 14 books, a theatre performer in Anything Goes, and a regular contributor to The One Show. She has been co-hosting Rip Off Britain with Gloria Hunniford and Julia Somerville since 2009.

She also joined Helen Skelton and Joe Crowley to present Holiday Hit Squad in 2013 and 2014. She is the voice of The Wall, a BBC One game show, and frequently appears on GB News.

In 2023, she returns to her dancing roots by becoming a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.