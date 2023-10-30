Ayda Field facts: Robbie Williams' wife's age, children, family and career revealed
30 October 2023, 14:36
Ayda Field Williams is a versatile and talented actress who has appeared in various comedy and drama roles on both sides of the Atlantic.
But what is she famous for and how did she meet her husband Robbie Williams?
Who is Ayda Williams?
Robbie Williams & Ayda Field's 'Get Out Of Me Ear!' Prank
Ayda Williams is an American actress and TV star.
She first became known on the US soap Days of Our Lives, and was later a regular star on comedy shows including Blue Collar TV, Eve and as Jeannie Whatley on Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip opposite Matthew Perry.
In 2016, she made her UK TV debut on the sitcom Fresh Meat, and later joined Loose Women as a guest panellist.
She joined the judging panel of The X Factor in 2018, alongside her husband Robbie Williams, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell.
Ayda Williams husband and children: When did she marry Robbie Williams?
Ayda and Robbie began dating in May 2006, and have lived together since 2009.
The couple confirmed that they had become engaged over Christmas in 2009. They got married at his home in Mulholland Estates, Beverly Hills on August 7, 2010.
In March 2012, Robbie and Ayda announced that they were expecting their first child together: a girl. On September 18, 2012, Theodora Rose 'Teddy' Williams was born.
They then had a son, Charlton Valentine Williams, on October 27, 2014.
On September 7, 2018, Ayda announced that she and Robbie had welcomed their surprise third child, a daughter named Colette 'Coco' Josephine, via a surrogate mother.
In 2020, they welcomed a fourth child, Beau, also via the same surrogate mother.
How old is Ayda Field?
Ayda Field was born on May 17, 1979. She celebrated her 44th birthday in 2023.
She was born in Los Angeles, California, to a Turkish father, and an American mother, the movie producer Gwen Field.
She grew up in a multicultural household and learned to speak both English and Turkish fluently. She attended Harvard-Westlake School, a prestigious private school, where she developed her passion for acting.
She graduated in 1997 and pursued a career in the entertainment industry.
She made her television debut in 1998, playing a minor role in the sitcom City Girls. She then landed a recurring role on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives, playing Angela Moroni, a mafia princess. She stayed on the show for two years, appearing in 65 episodes.