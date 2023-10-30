Ayda Field facts: Robbie Williams' wife's age, children, family and career revealed

Ayda Field Williams is a versatile and talented actress who has appeared in various comedy and drama roles on both sides of the Atlantic.

But what is she famous for and how did she meet her husband Robbie Williams?

Who is Ayda Williams? Robbie Williams & Ayda Field's 'Get Out Of Me Ear!' Prank Ayda Williams is an American actress and TV star. She first became known on the US soap Days of Our Lives, and was later a regular star on comedy shows including Blue Collar TV, Eve and as Jeannie Whatley on Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip opposite Matthew Perry. In 2016, she made her UK TV debut on the sitcom Fresh Meat, and later joined Loose Women as a guest panellist. She joined the judging panel of The X Factor in 2018, alongside her husband Robbie Williams, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell.

Ayda Williams husband and children: When did she marry Robbie Williams? Picture: Getty Ayda and Robbie began dating in May 2006, and have lived together since 2009. The couple confirmed that they had become engaged over Christmas in 2009. They got married at his home in Mulholland Estates, Beverly Hills on August 7, 2010. Robbie Williams: How many children does he have with wife Ayda Field? In March 2012, Robbie and Ayda announced that they were expecting their first child together: a girl. On September 18, 2012, Theodora Rose 'Teddy' Williams was born. They then had a son, Charlton Valentine Williams, on October 27, 2014. On September 7, 2018, Ayda announced that she and Robbie had welcomed their surprise third child, a daughter named Colette 'Coco' Josephine, via a surrogate mother. In 2020, they welcomed a fourth child, Beau, also via the same surrogate mother.