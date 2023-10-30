Ayda Field facts: Robbie Williams' wife's age, children, family and career revealed

30 October 2023, 14:36

Ayda Field
Picture: ITV

By Tom Owen

Ayda Field Williams is a versatile and talented actress who has appeared in various comedy and drama roles on both sides of the Atlantic.

But what is she famous for and how did she meet her husband Robbie Williams?

  1. Who is Ayda Williams?

    Robbie Williams & Ayda Field's 'Get Out Of Me Ear!' Prank

    Ayda Williams is an American actress and TV star.

    She first became known on the US soap Days of Our Lives, and was later a regular star on comedy shows including Blue Collar TV, Eve and as Jeannie Whatley on Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip opposite Matthew Perry.

    In 2016, she made her UK TV debut on the sitcom Fresh Meat, and later joined Loose Women as a guest panellist.

    She joined the judging panel of The X Factor in 2018, alongside her husband Robbie Williams, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell.

  2. Ayda Williams husband and children: When did she marry Robbie Williams?

    Robbie and Ayda
    Picture: Getty

    Ayda and Robbie began dating in May 2006, and have lived together since 2009.

    The couple confirmed that they had become engaged over Christmas in 2009. They got married at his home in Mulholland Estates, Beverly Hills on August 7, 2010.

    In March 2012, Robbie and Ayda announced that they were expecting their first child together: a girl. On September 18, 2012, Theodora Rose 'Teddy' Williams was born.

    They then had a son, Charlton Valentine Williams, on October 27, 2014.

    On September 7, 2018, Ayda announced that she and Robbie had welcomed their surprise third child, a daughter named Colette 'Coco' Josephine, via a surrogate mother.

    In 2020, they welcomed a fourth child, Beau, also via the same surrogate mother.

  3. How old is Ayda Field?

    Ayda Field was born on May 17, 1979. She celebrated her 44th birthday in 2023.

    She was born in Los Angeles, California, to a Turkish father, and an American mother, the movie producer Gwen Field.

    She grew up in a multicultural household and learned to speak both English and Turkish fluently. She attended Harvard-Westlake School, a prestigious private school, where she developed her passion for acting.

    She graduated in 1997 and pursued a career in the entertainment industry.

    She made her television debut in 1998, playing a minor role in the sitcom City Girls. She then landed a recurring role on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives, playing Angela Moroni, a mafia princess. She stayed on the show for two years, appearing in 65 episodes.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

The Friends cast

Matthew Perry: Main Friends stars break silence and pay emotional tribute to late actor

Charlie Puth paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Matthew Perry with a beautiful sing-a-long of The Rembrandts' 'I'll Be There For You'.

Charlie Puth pays heartfelt tribute to Matthew Perry with cover of Friends' theme 'I'll Be There For You'

Music

Matthew Perry in Friends

Matthew Perry's Friends and movie co-stars pay tribute after tragic death

Matthew Perry has died, aged 54

Friends actor Matthew Perry dies, aged 54

Bonnie Tyler in the new Jaffa Cakes advert

Jaffa Cakes bring back 'Total Eclipse' advert with added Bonnie Tyler

Music

More on Smooth

Michael Jackson and Ray Parker Jr

The 20 best Halloween songs ever

Song Lists

The Story of... 'Angels' by Robbie Williams

The Story of... 'Angels' by Robbie Williams

Song Facts

Prince William once opened up about the famous Tina Turner song that instantly reminds him of his mum.

Prince William shares the Tina Turner song that reminds him of car rides with Princess Diana

Tina Turner

Adele started crying when she noticed the presence of the doctor who had delivered her child in the audience during her Las Vegas show on Saturday night (October 28).

Adele bursts into tears as she spots doctor who delivered her son in the audience: 'Colin!'

Adele

Robbie Williams and music superstar Prince reportedly 'jammed' together at a private party, just one year before Robbie left Take That.

The story of when Prince and Robbie Williams 'jammed together' at German afterparty

Robbie Williams

Sting has announced five concert dates in the UK and Ireland, with Blondie revealed as a special guest.

Sting announces 2024 UK outdoor tour, with special guest Blondie joining for Irish dates

Sting

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Sanctuary Selection

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Legends of the Ashes with Stephen Fry