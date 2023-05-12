Simon Cowell facts: TV judge's height, age, children, partner, net worth and more

12 May 2023, 15:55

Simon Cowell is the world's most famous TV talent judge, with turns on The X Factor, Britain's Got Talent and American Idol.
Simon Cowell is the world's most famous TV talent judge, with turns on The X Factor, Britain's Got Talent and American Idol. Picture: Alamy

By Giorgina Hamilton

Simon Cowell is the world's most famous TV judge gracing primetime shows on both sides of the Atlantic.

From his early start on Pop Idol, through to the smash hit shows, American Idol, X Factor and Britain's Got TalentSimon Cowell's turn as a TV judge is the stuff of legend.

The UK-born TV star has been at the helm of some of the biggest pop culture shifts in recent years, personally responsible for bringing talent shows into people's homes and for launching the careers of some of the world's greats acts, including Leona Lewis, Susan Boyle, Paul Potts and One Direction.

But how much do you know about the private life of the British star?

Read on for everything you need to know about Simon Cowell:

SIMON COWELL'S FUNNIEST AUDITION MOMENTS! | The X Factor UK

  1. How old is Simon Cowell?

    Simon Cowell was born on October 7, 1959. He celebrated his 63rd birthday in 2022.

    Simon Cowell pictured in 2007
    Simon Cowell pictured in 2007. Picture: Alamy

    The TV presenter grew up in Elstree, Hertfordshire with his mother Julie Brett, a ballet dancer, and his father, Eric Phillip Cowell, an estate agent.

    Simon is the eldest – he has a younger brother, Nicholas, and four younger half-siblings John, Tony, and Michael Cowell and his half-sister, June Cowell.

  2. Is Simon Cowell married?

    Simon Cowell met his current partner Lauren Silverman while on holiday in Barbados in 2004, and started dating in 2010.

    Simon surprised the world, when after 13-years of dating Lauren he proposed to her in Barbados in December 2022.

    A source told The Sun: "Lauren was absolutely stunned and never in a million years expected Simon to pop the question. She burst into tears – happy tears – and obviously said 'yes' straight away."

    Simon Cowell pictured with his partner Lauren Silverman in 2017.
    Simon Cowell pictured with his partner Lauren Silverman in 2017. Picture: Alamy

    "Lauren has been Simon’s rock over these past few years - supporting him when he broke his back, and through thick and thin generally. They make a wonderful couple.

    "Whilst Simon never thought he was the marrying type, he’s realised he’s met the woman of his dreams - and couldn’t be happier. In the words of Beyoncé, it was time to put a ring on it."

    Simon Cowell has never been married but was engaged to Mezhgan Hussainy in 2010, until the pair went their separate ways.

    Simon Cowell met his current partner Lauren Silverman while on holiday in Barbados in 2004, and started dating in 2010.
    Simon Cowell met his current partner Lauren Silverman while on holiday in Barbados in 2004, and started dating in 2010. Picture: Alamy

  3. How many children does Simon Cowell have?

    Simon Cowell and his partner Lauren Silverman had their child Eric Cowell on February 14, 2014.

    Eric was born in New York and named after Simon's late father.

    Speaking after the birth Simon said; "I never knew how much love and pride I would feel."

    Speaking to The Sun in April 2023, Simon revealed he would love to give his now 9-year-old son a sibling.

    Eric Cowell, named after Simon's late father, is now 9-years-old (pictured, Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman holding their newborn don Eric in February 2014)
    Eric Cowell, named after Simon's late father, is now 9-years-old (pictured, Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman holding their newborn don Eric in February 2014). Picture: Getty
    Simon Cowell and his partner Lauren Silverman had their child Eric Cowell on February 14, 2014.
    Simon Cowell and his partner Lauren Silverman had their child Eric Cowell on February 14, 2014. Picture: Getty

    "Just two days ago I was thinking, 'It would be nice to have another.'" he said.

    "Being a dad is the best thing that's ever happened to me. I love every second I spend with him. So then I'm thinking the next step is he's going to be a teenager.

    "Those years when they're young — I had such an amazing experience all through those years, and I was thinking about it probably because of that."

  4. How tall is Simon Cowell?

    Simon Cowell pictured in Los Angeles.
    Simon Cowell pictured in Los Angeles. Picture: Alamy

    Reports differ on Simon Cowell's height.

    Many sources say he is 5'8, however Simon himself says he is taller.

    Speaking in 2002, the star said: "I don't weigh myself, but I'm somewhere between 11 and 12 stone, I'm about 5ft 9ins.

    "I know because my trousers are too big for me!" he added.

  5. How much is Simon Cowell worth?

    Simon Cowell is one of the wealthiest people in the UK, with the Sunday Times Rich List announcing he had a net worth of £385 million in 2019.

    Simon Cowell is one of the wealthiest people in the UK, with the Sunday Times Rich List announcing he had a net worth of £385 million in 2019.
    Simon Cowell is one of the wealthiest people in the UK, with the Sunday Times Rich List announcing he had a net worth of £385 million in 2019. Picture: Getty

    This number has reportedly increased, with Celebrity Net Worth claiming Cowell is now worth £496 million in 2023.

    Simon reportedly has homes across the world including London, the Cotswolds, Beverly Hills and Malibu, California.

