Il Divo's Carlos Marin received thoughtful gesture from Simon Cowell before tragic death

30 December 2021, 14:17

Simon Cowell paid tribute to Carlos Marin
Simon Cowell paid tribute to Carlos Marin. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

Carlos Marin - who found international fame with Il Divo, created by Simon Cowell - sadly died following a battle with Covid in December.

Il Divo star Carlos Marin passed away on December 19, aged just 53, following a short battle with Covid-19.

The Spanish singer was put into a coma after testing positive for the virus on December 7.

Carlos' ex-wife, Geraldine Larrosa, was by his side when died. The pair had remained close for years despite their split, with reports stating that they were planning on remarrying in the near future.

Geraldine has now revealed that Simon Cowell was there for Carlos while he was ill.

Simon worked closely with Carlos after putting together Il Divo in 2003. He united Carlos, Urs Bühler, David Miller and Sébastien Izambard as a vocal group who went on to be international stars.

Speaking her native Spanish to Hola!, Geraldine emotionally opened up about Simon reaching out to offer his help when Carlos was taken to hospital.

Simon Cowell with Carlos Marin and Il Divo
Simon Cowell with Carlos Marin and Il Divo. Picture: Getty

"Simon Cowell personally phoned the hospital and offered to help with anything," she said.

"To help him, send him a plane in case they could fly [to Spain] sooner, but it was impossible. He was very sick and he would not have survived the pressure of the plane."

Last week, Simon tweeted a heartfelt tribute to Carlos, saying: "I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now.

"I am devastated Carlos Marin has passed away. He loved life.

"He loved performing and always had so much appreciation towards the fans who supported the group from day 1. Rest in peace Carlos. I will miss you."

