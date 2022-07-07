Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

7 July 2022, 17:28

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT
Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT. Picture: America's Got Talent

By Tom Eames

In an incredible moment on a recent America's Got Talent episode, Simon Cowell finally proved that he could sing.

He's been critiquing singers' abilities for decades, but he finally had the chance to prove that he could do it himself.

Well, sort of.

On the second episode of the current 17th season of the US talent show, Simon Cowell was shocked to see himself singing on the grand stage for the first time.

Simon Cowell singing
Simon Cowell singing. Picture: America's Got Talent

A company called Metaphysic made the magic happen in the recent episode. Tom and Chris appeared on stage with their special artificial intelligence kit to create hyper-real content.

Previous AGT singer Daniel Emmet joined them, to sing a ballad to make it look as if Simon was singing.

As Daniel performed Chicago's classic 'You're the Inspiration' live, a screen above him showed an impressive and eerily accurate video of Simon performing it.

Simon's face was a real picture as he watched on in shock and horror, but with a little dose of glee as his ultimate dream of becoming a popstar was a (sort of) reality.

Simon Cowell couldn't quite believe it
Simon Cowell couldn't quite believe it. Picture: America's Got Talent

"Is it inappropriate to fall in love with a contestant?" said Simon, who was the first to rise from his chair in appreciation.

"I know it's strange, but I love you, Daniel."

