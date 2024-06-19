Stunned Simon Cowell gives nurse standing ovation after incredible ‘Dreamgirls’ cover: ‘Hardest song in the world’

Simon Cowell was nearly brought to tears when a nurse from California gave an emotional rendition of 'And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going' made famous by the broadway musical, Dreamgirls. Picture: NBC

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Dee Dee Simons spent 20 years as a prison nurse before getting on stage to wow the America's Got Talent judges.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Simon Cowell was nearly brought to tears when a nurse from California gave an emotional rendition of 'And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going' made famous by the Broadway musical, Dreamgirls.

Dee Dee Simon, a nurse at San Quentin prison, said that no one knew she was auditioning except her family.

When Simon Cowell asked why she had come to audition for America's Got Talent, she gave an inspiring answer.

Dee Dee Simon, a nurse at San Quentin prison, said she had previously performed for prisoners only twice because the first time 'caused a riot.'. Picture: NBC

Dee Dee then begins to sing the Jennifer Holliday's 1982 hit 'And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going'. Picture: NBC

"You know, it’s always been a door,” said Dee Dee. "I get to this door, and I never get to go through it because of something. So my big dream is to make that door, walk through it, and take care of my family."

"I love that," a clearly moved Simon replies. "Great answer."

The TV host then goes on to say: "I promise you we're all rooting for you, so best of luck."

Dee Dee then begins to sing Jennifer Holliday's 1982 hit 'And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going', a song which later became a hit for American Idol alum Jennifer Hudson in the 2006 movie adaptation of Dreamgirls.

The up-and-coming star was so involved in the performance that she kicked off her shoes and by the end of the song she was on one knee, belting the lyrics to the crowd.

All four America's Got Talent judges were visibly stunned by her voice, with Simon Cowell seemingly brought to tears by her powerful vocals, and as she ended the song the whole auditorium gave her a standing ovation.

All four American Idol judges were visibly stunned by her voice (pictured L to R: Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara). Picture: NBC

As Dee Dee starts to sing, Simon Cowell's jaw dropped open. . Picture: NBC

The song became a hit for American Idol alum Jennifer Hudson in the 2006 movie adaptation of Dreamgirls. Picture: NBC

"I thought it was spectacular,” said judge Sofia Vergara. “It’s coming from your soul. It was a beautiful treat to have you here tonight."

Fellow judge Heidi Klum added: "To be honest, I think you’re one of the best singers we’ve had this season. It was just incredible. It was building and getting better and better.

"Shoes came off and you were down on the floor, and you were just giving it your all. You can really feel how much you want this spot, and you nailed it."

Veteran judge Howie Mandel went on to say: "You said 'Every time I went to that door, something happened and I couldn’t get through.' I think that you are out. You are free. Welcome to the world that you deserve to be in."

It was then Simon Cowell's turn to speak, with the America's Got Talent alum clearly moved by Dee Dee's performance.

Dee Dee was so involved in the performance that at one point she kicked off her shoes and by the end of the song she was on one knee, belting the lyrics to the crowd. Picture: NBC

Simon Cowell gave Dee Dee a standing ovation before saying: "You picked one of the hardest songs in the world, and you absolutely nailed it. You did amazing.". Picture: NBC

Dee Dee Simon Sings "And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going" | Auditions | AGT 2024

"There’s nothing more frustrating than when you have talent and you just can’t be heard," said Cowell.

"And I promise you tomorrow things are just gonna be better. I think you’re going to inspire a lot of other people."

Simon went on to add: "You picked one of the hardest songs in the world, and you absolutely nailed it. You did amazing."

When asked who she would like to dedicate her performance to, a visibly moved Dee Dee told the audience: "Everyone that was told 'no', keep going, because one 'yes' can change your life."