School janitor, 55, stuns Simon Cowell with Golden Buzzer winning performance of 'Don't Stop Believin'

School janitor, Richard Goodall, stunned Simon Cowell with a powerful cover of Journey's 'Don't Stop Believin''. Picture: NBC

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Richard Goodall earned himself a coveted Golden Buzzer with his incredible performance on America's Got Talent.

A school janitor stunned Simon Cowell with a powerful cover of Journey's 'Don't Stop Believin''.

55-year-old Richard Goodall from Indiana took to the America's Got Talent stage to perform the 1981 hit song, earning himself a coveted Golden Buzzer from judge Heidi Klum.

The shy singer, who took his first-ever planned journey to fly to the audition in California, brought the audience to tears during the emotional performance.

Richard, who has been a janitor for 23 years, said that no one knew he was coming on the show, except his fiancé who was waiting for news by the phone.

Speaking about his journey to the AGT stage, Richard explained that the children at the school he works at would always compliment him on his voice.

"The kids would hear me sing, and they tell me that I've got talent," he explained. "That's why I'm here. That's why I got on a plane."

A nervous Goodall told the judges that the performance had "been a long time coming," before Simon Cowell advised him: "Shake off those nerves. We're here, we're rooting for you."

Richard then proceeded to sing the famous Journey song, as the camera panned to Simon Cowell as his mouth dropped open.

"Richard, you are my hero," Cowell said after his performance.

Fellow judge Howie Mandel said, "You, and maybe because you've been doing it for 23 years, but you just cleaned up."

"I would imagine that every kid that has ever been in a school with you is just screaming," Mandel continued. "I just think you're amazing."

"Richard, Richard, Richard, you knocked me off my feet," said judge Heidi Klum.

"I mean, we all had the best time with you up there on that stage. I really, really feel something when I see you up there and hear you up there, and now this is what I'm going to do for you because I love you."

Heidi then stood up and pressed the Golden Buzzer, causing Richard to break down in tears on stage.

“I’ve never even been on plane,” he said as golden confetti rained down on him. “This was not on my radar to come to California, this was a dream come true.”