School janitor, 55, stuns Simon Cowell with Golden Buzzer winning performance of 'Don't Stop Believin'

13 June 2024, 14:12

School janitor, Richard Goodall, stunned Simon Cowell with a powerful cover of Journey's 'Don't Stop Believin''.
School janitor, Richard Goodall, stunned Simon Cowell with a powerful cover of Journey's 'Don't Stop Believin''. Picture: NBC

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Richard Goodall earned himself a coveted Golden Buzzer with his incredible performance on America's Got Talent.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A school janitor stunned Simon Cowell with a powerful cover of Journey's 'Don't Stop Believin''.

55-year-old Richard Goodall from Indiana took to the America's Got Talent stage to perform the 1981 hit song, earning himself a coveted Golden Buzzer from judge Heidi Klum.

The shy singer, who took his first-ever planned journey to fly to the audition in California, brought the audience to tears during the emotional performance.

Richard, who has been a janitor for 23-years, said that no one knew he was coming on the show, accept his fiancé who was waiting for news by the phone.
Richard, who has been a janitor for 23-years, said that no one knew he was coming on the show, accept his fiancé who was waiting for news by the phone. Picture: NBC
Speaking about his journey to the AGT stage, Richard explained that the children at the school he works at would always compliment him on his voice.
Speaking about his journey to the AGT stage, Richard explained that the children at the school he works at would always compliment him on his voice. Picture: NBC
Richard then proceeded to sing the famous Journey song, as the camera panned to Simon Cowell as his mouth dropped open.
Richard then proceeded to sing the famous Journey song, as the camera panned to Simon Cowell as his mouth dropped open. Picture: NBC

Richard, who has been a janitor for 23 years, said that no one knew he was coming on the show, except his fiancé who was waiting for news by the phone.

Speaking about his journey to the AGT stage, Richard explained that the children at the school he works at would always compliment him on his voice.

"The kids would hear me sing, and they tell me that I've got talent," he explained. "That's why I'm here. That's why I got on a plane."

A nervous Goodall told the judges that the performance had "been a long time coming," before Simon Cowell advised him: "Shake off those nerves. We're here, we're rooting for you."

A nervous Goodall told the judges that the performance had "been a long time coming," before Simon Cowell advised him: "Shake off those nerves. We&squot;re here, we&squot;re rooting for you."
A nervous Goodall told the judges that the performance had "been a long time coming," before Simon Cowell advised him: "Shake off those nerves. We're here, we're rooting for you.". Picture: NBC
A nervous Goodall told the judges that the performance had "been a long time coming," before Simon Cowell advised him: "Shake off those nerves. We&squot;re here, we&squot;re rooting for you."
A nervous Goodall told the judges that the performance had "been a long time coming," before Simon Cowell advised him: "Shake off those nerves. We're here, we're rooting for you.". Picture: NBC
Heidi then stood up and pressed the Golden Buzzer, causing Richard to break down in tears on stage.
Heidi then stood up and pressed the Golden Buzzer, causing Richard to break down in tears on stage. Picture: NBC

Richard then proceeded to sing the famous Journey song, as the camera panned to Simon Cowell as his mouth dropped open.

"Richard, you are my hero," Cowell said after his performance.

Fellow judge Howie Mandel said, "You, and maybe because you've been doing it for 23 years, but you just cleaned up."

"I would imagine that every kid that has ever been in a school with you is just screaming," Mandel continued. "I just think you're amazing."

"Richard, Richard, Richard, you knocked me off my feet," said judge Heidi Klum.

Heidi Klum hugged Richard on stage as he was lost for words by his Golden Buzzer win.
Heidi Klum hugged Richard on stage as he was lost for words by his Golden Buzzer win. Picture: NBC

Richard Goodall Receives The GOLDEN BUZZER For "Don't Stop Believin'" | Auditions | AGT 2024

"I mean, we all had the best time with you up there on that stage. I really, really feel something when I see you up there and hear you up there, and now this is what I'm going to do for you because I love you."

Heidi then stood up and pressed the Golden Buzzer, causing Richard to break down in tears on stage.

“I’ve never even been on plane,” he said as golden confetti rained down on him. “This was not on my radar to come to California, this was a dream come true.”

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Michael Jackson was once in the running to play Edward Scissorhands in Tim Burton's 1990 movie, Johnny Depp has claimed.

Was Michael Jackson almost Edward Scissorhands? Johnny Depp claims he beat him to the role

Michael Jackson

Practical Magic

Practical Magic 2: Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman to reunite for shock sequel

Christopher Reeve before and after his accident

How Christopher Reeve turned tragedy into triumph: Superman actor's accident explained

The Choir of Man cast sing 'Somebody to Love'

Watch The Choir of Man cast perform powerful 'Somebody to Love' by Queen from hit musical

Music

The Beatles are each getting official biopics.

The Beatles biopics: Release date, cast, plot, director and soundtrack for the four official movies

Beatles

More on Smooth

George Michael and Whitney Houston showcased a unique chemistry for their one-off duet.

Remember when George Michael and Whitney Houston came together for a soul-stirring duet?

George Michael

James Blunt in the 'Monsters' video

James Blunt's 'Monsters' music video about his ailing father is brilliant and incredibly emotional

Music

The best songs about dads

Father's Day songs: The 20 greatest and emotional tracks about dads

Song Lists

The Choir of Man cast sing Dance With My Father

Dance With My Father: This version of the Luther Vandross classic by The Choir of Man cast is beautiful

Music

Grab your silk scarves and rekindle some boho spirit as we rank the ten greatest solo songs of music's original witchy woman: Stevie Nicks.

Stevie Nicks' 10 greatest solo songs, ranked

Song Lists

Duran Duran find out who was on the Rio cover

Duran Duran finally discover who the model was on the Rio album cover - and she had no idea

Duran Duran

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents