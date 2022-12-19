Britain's Got Talent: Amanda Holden cries as she's reunited with woman who saved her life

Amanda Holden was left in tears when Britain's Got Talent magician Richard Jones reunited her with a very special person from her past

Amanda Holden experienced a tearful reunion when the woman who saved her life was brought on stage during Britain's Got Talent: Ultimate Magician on Sunday night (December 18).

The judge was part of magician Richard Jones' act, when he asked her to think of an important person in her life.

Holden told the audience she was thinking about healthcare professional Pippa Nightingale, a woman who she explained "delivered her baby and saved her life".

Jones then stunned the Britain's Got Talent judge when he revealed he'd written Pippa's name on the pack of cards he was holding.

The magician then went one step further and completely shocked the star, making Pippa Nightingale appear on stage through a transparent box.

Amanda then burst into tears and as Pippa stepped out of the box, she rushed forwards to give Pippa an emotional hug.

Speaking previously about the impact Pippa had on her life, Amanda said on Heart in 2020: "When I gave birth to Hollie, my eight-year-old daughter who I know is listening, she was an emergency and I haemorrhaged, basically.

"I actually did pass away for 40 seconds and then I went into a coma, but the NHS were there holding my hand and my husband’s hand, who – I feel sorry for him to be honest – he went through, it watching it all.”