Britain's Got Talent: Sydnie Christmas performs stunning show-winning 'Over The Rainbow' cover

By Mayer Nissim

Sydnie Christmas storms to victory in the 17th season of Britain's Got Talent.

She was the hot favourite from her very first performance on the show, and last night Sydnie Christmas made good on that promise with a stunning victory in the Britain's Got Talent final.

Sydnie wowed the judges with her show-closing performance and, more importantly, the voting audience at home with her take on 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow', the Oscar-winning classic originally performed by Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz.

With 27.2% of the vote, she beat magician Jack Rhodes into second place, with mum and daughter dancers Abigail and Afronitaaa in third place.

The other acts in the final were Innocent Masuku, Mike Woodhams and Northants Sings Out, Ssaulabi Performance Troupe, Jack Rhodes, Trixy, Haribow, Alex Mitchell and wildcard The Trickstars.

"I cannot believe the amount of love that I've felt since it aired. I am overwhelmed with love and it is the most amazing thing," said Sydnie after her win.

"And I wish for one day that every single person in this room feels the way I do one day with this love. It's amazing, thank you so much!"

Sydnie's path to victory was eased by earning a Golden Buzzer from Amanda Holden for her performance of 'Tomorrow' from Annie in the opening round.

She stormed through the semi-finals with her take on Frank Sinatra's 'My Way'.

While BGT marks Sydnie's serious mainstream breakthrough, she had notched up some decent TV musical theatre credits before her appearance on the show.

She appeared on E4 structured reality show Stage School in 2016, and as well as appearing in productions of Grease and Starlight Express on cruise ships, also was "Teenage Girl 3" in the West End version of David Bowie swansong Lazarus.

On that production, she sang on versions of Bowie's 'It’s No Game (Part 1)', 'This Is Not America', 'Love Is Lost', 'Changes', 'Absolute Beginners' and 'All the Young Dudes'.