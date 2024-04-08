Kelly Clarkson covers Judy Garland’s timeless 'Over The Rainbow' and leaves audience stunned

Watch Kelly Clarkson stun the audience on her talk show with a beautiful rendition of Judy Garland's 'Over The Rainbow'. Picture: NBC/Alamy

By Thomas Edward

It's an all-time classic.

Judy Garland's 'Over The Rainbow' will go down in history as one of the greatest songs ever to grace the big screen.

Featuring in the historic fantasy movie The Wizard Of Oz, her character Dorothy pines for a life beyond her dreary, confined life on a farm in Kansas.

She eventually gets what she craved after her adventure in Oz, though misses her home and manages to return with the help of her ruby red slippers.

Even though 'Over The Rainbow' came out in 1939, the song's message remains as potent and powerful as it ever has.

Written by Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg, the song reflected the aspirations and dreams of a nation struggling during the Great Depression, hoping for a brighter future.

It's a sentiment that has been felt from generation to generation, with the likes of Glenn Miller, P!nk, Harry Connick Jr, and even Garland's daughter Liza Minnelli covering the song over the years.

Adding her name to that star-studded list is Kelly Clarkson, who recently covered 'Over The Rainbow' herself, leaving the audience stunned.

Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Over the Rainbow' By Judy Garland | Kellyoke

For the 'Kellyoke' section on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Grammy Award winner has performed a series of surprise hits.

She's belted out pop hits like ABBA's 'Dancing Queen' and Cher's 'If I Could Turn Back Time', as well as curveballs like Radiohead's 'Fake Plastic Trees' and 'Seven Nation Army' by The White Stripes.

On the latest episode, Clarkson silenced her studio audience with a magical cover of Judy Garland's classic ballad.

Dressed in a long-sleeved-back dress and silver earrings, Kelly added emotion and poise to every lyrics, as though they meant the world to her.

When it comes to 'Over the Rainbow', it is in fact a song that holds special meaning for Clarkson.

'Over The Rainbow' is one of the most timeless songs in the history of Hollywood. Picture: Alamy

During a 2017 guest appearance on the Today show, she revealed that it was a song she'd frequently sing to her children River Rose and Remington Alexander, who she shares with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

She delicately delivered the timeless song as though she was reciting it to her kids, which was likely why the audience stayed in complete silence throughout.

When her performance came to its conclusion, the lighting flashed in rainbow colours to mirror the song, with the crowd letting out an almighty cheer afterwards.

Funnily enough, Judy Garland's original version of 'Over The Rainbow' was very nearly cut from the movie, as MGM thought the song slowed down the film too early on.

If it hadn't made the cut, we wouldn't have been gifted one of the most beautiful songs that ever existed, not to mention Kelly's gorgeous cover.