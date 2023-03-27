Kelly Clarkson announces divorce-inspired album 'Chemistry'

27 March 2023, 14:22

By Mayer Nissim

Kelly Clarkson's first album since her divorce has been three years in the making.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kelly Clarkson has announced her new album Chemistry, which has been inspired by her divorce from music manager Brandon Blackstock.

The album will be her first in two years, and her first non-Christmas album since way back in 2017.

"I've been working on this project for close to three years now. I wasn't sure I was going to release it, but I am," Kelly said in a video post on Instagram.

"The album is called Chemistry. I was trying to find a word, it might be one of the songs on the album, but I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing.

"I didn't want everybody to think I was just coming out with some, 'I'm angry', 'I'm sad' – just one or two emotions. This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship."

She added: "That whole relationship shouldn’t be brought down to one thing. There's the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on.

"Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you. So that's why I named it Chemistry, I thought it was the perfect title to describe the entire album."

Kelly told Variety of the release plans for the album: "It’s coming out next year. And this is an important album.

Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show
Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Picture: Getty Images

"I’m working on this in therapy: I have a hard time vocalizing what I'm feeling sometimes, so music is helpful for me. It's just been really healing. I recorded the record quite some time ago."

She added: "I definitely am going to do shows. We're figuring that out. But when you write an album that’s so personal, it’s just therapeutic to be able to get up there.

"I know there are other guys and girls out there that have been through this kind of breakup who are going to need to scream at the top of their lungs — you can come and join me."

Kelly Clarkson in concert
Kelly Clarkson in concert. Picture: Getty Images

Clarkson and her now ex-husband Brandon Blackstock started dating in 2012, getting married in October the following year. They have a son and a daughter together.

Kelly filed for divorced in June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences, and their divorce was reportedly finalised in March 2022.

Since 2019, Clarkson has fronted daily The Kelly Clarkson Show, which opens with a 'Kellyoke' performance.

More from Kelly Clarkson

See more More from Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson in 2018

Kelly Clarkson facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Music

The 30 greatest female singers of all time - Karen Carpenter, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion

The 30 greatest female singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability

Music

Seal performs Kiss from a Rose

Seal performs incredible version of 'Kiss from a Rose' on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Music

Kelly Clarkson and Michael Bolton duet

Michael Bolton and Kelly Clarkson perform incredible impromptu duet of 'How Am I Supposed to Live Without You'

Music

'I Will Always Love You' was a global hit for Whitney Houston, but Dolly Parton penned the iconic ballad.

Watch Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton immaculately harmonise in 'I Will Always Love You' duet

Dolly Parton

Accompanied by a guitarist, keyboard player and two back up singers, Kelly gave a stunning, stripped back version of 'Careless Whisper' in a beautiful tribute to George Michael.

Best 'Careless Whisper' cover ever? Kelly Clarkson sings George Michael hit in stunning video

George Michael

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

George Michael greatly admired Amy Winehouse and called her a "fantastic talent".

George Michael revealed there was one Amy Winehouse song he couldn’t live without

George Michael

Legendary rock band Genesis are no more.

Genesis’ Tony Banks confirms the band are over due to Phil Collins’ health issues

Phil Collins

Andrew Lloyd Webber in 2019

Andrew Lloyd Webber facts: Composer's age, wife, children, net worth and musicals career revealed

Music

Andrew Lloyd Webber announces death of eldest son

News

Billy Ocean, Lionel Richie and Grace Jones will play this year's Cambridge Club festival

Cambridge Club 2023 with Lionel Richie and Billy Ocean - win a pair of premium tickets!

Music