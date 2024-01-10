Kelly Clarkson and Kelsey Grammer team-up for surprise Frasier theme song duet

By Mayer Nissim

Kellyoke takes it up a notch with a very special guest.

The Kelly Clarkson Show has racked up more than 750 episodes over its five seasons, and our favourite part of each is always when Clarkson steps up to the microphone for some Kellyoke action.

More often than not it's just Kelly up there with her house band, but once in a while we get a very special guest, and the most recent duet is maybe her finest yet.

After a 20-year gap, Frasier is back on our screens with a returning Kelsey Grammer in the title role and a key part for British sitcom icon Nicholas Lyndhurst.

As with the original 11-season run that wound up in 2024, Kelsey sings the show's theme song over the end credits, Bruce Miller's jazzy 'Tossed Salads and Scrambled Eggs', with a new arrangement for the rebooted show.

So on yesterday's Kelly Clarkson Show, after teasing the audience that "Y'all know how this goes", he joined the host to rip through the classic TV tune.

Kelly Clarkson & Kelsey Grammer Sing 'Frasier' Theme Song | Kellyoke

Later in the episode, Kelsey joined Kelly on the sofa for a chat about the series' return, with Clarkson admitting that she "freaked out" when she first heard about Frasier's comeback.

During their conversation, Grammer revealed that the big success of the Roseanne revival a few years earlier had helped push the project forward.

"Your voice, just one of the greatest voices," Kelly told Kelsey.

Kelsey Grammer Talks 'Frasier' Reboot & Returning To Boston

"Speaking voice, singing voice, it's just a great tone... it's a gorgeous tone that people dream of. "

Asked about him performing the theme song way back when, Kelsey said that he told the producers of the show that he was going to sing it.

"They said, 'Well we're not planning on making a theme song', I said, 'Maybe we should plan on making one!'"