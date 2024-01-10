Kelly Clarkson and Kelsey Grammer team-up for surprise Frasier theme song duet

10 January 2024, 11:12

Frasier clip - Martin beats Frasier at chess

By Mayer Nissim

Kellyoke takes it up a notch with a very special guest.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Kelly Clarkson Show has racked up more than 750 episodes over its five seasons, and our favourite part of each is always when Clarkson steps up to the microphone for some Kellyoke action.

More often than not it's just Kelly up there with her house band, but once in a while we get a very special guest, and the most recent duet is maybe her finest yet.

After a 20-year gap, Frasier is back on our screens with a returning Kelsey Grammer in the title role and a key part for British sitcom icon Nicholas Lyndhurst.

As with the original 11-season run that wound up in 2024, Kelsey sings the show's theme song over the end credits, Bruce Miller's jazzy 'Tossed Salads and Scrambled Eggs', with a new arrangement for the rebooted show.

So on yesterday's Kelly Clarkson Show, after teasing the audience that "Y'all know how this goes", he joined the host to rip through the classic TV tune.

Kelly Clarkson & Kelsey Grammer Sing 'Frasier' Theme Song | Kellyoke

Later in the episode, Kelsey joined Kelly on the sofa for a chat about the series' return, with Clarkson admitting that she "freaked out" when she first heard about Frasier's comeback.

During their conversation, Grammer revealed that the big success of the Roseanne revival a few years earlier had helped push the project forward.

"Your voice, just one of the greatest voices," Kelly told Kelsey.

Kelsey Grammer Talks 'Frasier' Reboot & Returning To Boston

"Speaking voice, singing voice, it's just a great tone... it's a gorgeous tone that people dream of. "

Asked about him performing the theme song way back when, Kelsey said that he told the producers of the show that he was going to sing it.

"They said, 'Well we're not planning on making a theme song', I said, 'Maybe we should plan on making one!'"

More from Kelly Clarkson

See more More from Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson in 2018

Kelly Clarkson facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Music

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson announces divorce-inspired album 'Chemistry'

The 30 greatest female singers of all time - Karen Carpenter, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion

The 30 greatest female singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability

Music

Seal performs Kiss from a Rose

Seal performs incredible version of 'Kiss from a Rose' on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Music

Kelly Clarkson and Michael Bolton duet

Michael Bolton and Kelly Clarkson perform incredible impromptu duet of 'How Am I Supposed to Live Without You'

Music

'I Will Always Love You' was a global hit for Whitney Houston, but Dolly Parton penned the iconic ballad.

Watch Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton immaculately harmonise in 'I Will Always Love You' duet

Dolly Parton

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

'Murder On The Dancefloor' has been a huge hit twice for Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

The Story of... 'Murder On The Dancefloor' by Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Song Facts

The Greatest Night In Pop documents the trials and tribulations of recording the 1985 benefit single 'We Are The World' from those that made it.

Lionel Richie, Bruce Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper and more revisit 'We Are The World' in new documentary

Music

Danny Jones

Danny Jones facts: McFly singer's age, wife, children and career explained

Music

Towards the tail end of his career, George questioned God in one of his songs, using two of his music heroes to make his point.

The poignant song George Michael wrote about his heroes John Lennon and Elvis Presley

George Michael

Lemar

Lemar facts: Singer's age, wife, children, songs and career explained

Music