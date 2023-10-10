Nicholas Lyndhurst facts: Only Fools and Frasier actor's age, wife, family and career revealed

By Tom Owen

Nicholas Lyndhurst is one of the most recognisable faces on British television, having starred in some of the most popular and acclaimed sitcoms of the past four decades.

From his breakthrough role as the hapless Rodney Trotter in Only Fools and Horses to his time-travelling adventures as Gary Sparrow in Goodnight Sweetheart, Lyndhurst has entertained millions of viewers with his comic timing, versatility and charm.

Here are all the important facts about the beloved British actor.