David Jason facts: Only Fools actor's age, wife, children and career revealed
10 October 2023, 13:27
Sir David Jason is one of the UK's true national treasures.
Thanks to his amazing acting career including Only Fools and Horses, Open All Hours, The Darling Buds of May, A Touch of Frost, Danger Mouse, The BFG, Count Duckula and beyond, he's a true TV icon.
Now he's back for a new series of Still Open All Hours, and here's all the important facts about the legendary actor:
-
How old is David Jason?
Sir David Jason was born David John White on February 2, 1940. He celebrated his 83rd birthday in 2023.
His father, Arthur R White, was a porter at Billingsgate Fish Market, and his Welsh mother, Olwen Jones, was a charwoman.
In 1984, he said David Jason was taken from his love for Jason and the Argonauts, and the stage name 'David White' was already taken.
-
Who is David Jason's brother?
David had a twin brother, but he sadly died during childbirth. It is an urban myth that he chose the stage name Jason as a tribute to his dead twin, but he has denied this.
His older brother is the actor Arthur White, born in 1933. They appeared together in the crime drama A Touch of Frost, with Arthur playing police archivist Ernie Trigg.
-
Who is David Jason's wife and does he have children?
David Jason lived with his long-term girlfriend, Welsh actress Myfanwy Talog, for 18 and helped her through breast cancer treatment, until she died in 1995.
In 2001, he became a father for the first time at the age of 61, after his girlfriend, 41-year-old Gill Hinchcliffe, gave birth to a baby girl.
Sophie Mae Jason is now in her 20s, and Jason and Hinchcliffe married in 2005.
-
David Jason height: How tall is he?
David Jason has a height of 5ft 4 ½ (163.8 cm).