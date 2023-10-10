David Jason facts: Only Fools actor's age, wife, children and career revealed

By Tom Owen

Sir David Jason is one of the UK's true national treasures.

Thanks to his amazing acting career including Only Fools and Horses, Open All Hours, The Darling Buds of May, A Touch of Frost, Danger Mouse, The BFG, Count Duckula and beyond, he's a true TV icon.

Now he's back for a new series of Still Open All Hours, and here's all the important facts about the legendary actor: