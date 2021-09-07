Only Fools and Horses at 40: The heartbreaking 'Holding Back the Years' moment at Rodney's wedding

Only Fools and Horses at 40: Remembering the heartbreaking 'Holding Back the Years' moment at Rodney's wedding. Picture: BBC

By Tom Eames and Mayer Nissim

With Only Fools and Horses celebrating its 40th birthday in 2021, we look back at one of its greatest ever moments.

No, we're not talking about Del Boy falling through the bar, but a more poignant moment that always makes us tear up.

While Only Fools had so many laugh-out-loud moments, what set it apart from many other sitcoms of its era were its episodes that made us cry.

One such moment was in episode 7 of series 6 'Little Problems', when a certain Simply Red song would totally complete a moving scene.

The episode saw Rodney marry Cassandra, while also finally moving out of the flat he shared with brother Del Boy (David Jason) and Uncle Albert.

Del Boy and Rodney say their goodbyes. Picture: BBC

Rodney shares a poignant smile with Del before leaving. Picture: BBC

Derek has promised Rodney £2,000 for his wedding to let him go in on a flat with Cassandra. He also owes about the same amount to the brutal Driscoll Brothers for some mobile phones.

The threat of the Driscolls prompts Boycie to give Del the cash, but instead of paying them off, he takes a punishing beating so he can honour his promise to his brother.

Later at the wedding while chatting to Marlene, Del reveals that the reason he never got married is because none of his girlfriends wanted to care for Rodney.

Del Boy realises Rodney has gone. Picture: BBC

"Holding Back the Years...". Picture: BBC

Soon after, the brothers exchange a hug and a glance as Simply Red's 'Holding Back The Years' plays and we're left holding back the tears.

Seeing Del Boy hold the Rodney wedding cake figure while realising how much time has passed since raising Rodney as a kid, all to the tune of Mick Hucknall's heartbreaking ballad, is a truly fantastic scene.

In a brilliant twist, the episode ends on a comedic high, as the next day sees Rodney return back to the flat after work, forgetting that he doesn't live there anymore (much to Del Boy's delight).

Sadly, due to copyright the scene isn't available to view as a clip online, but is available on streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video.