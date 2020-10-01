CBBC star and Nicholas Lyndhurst's son Archie Lyndhurst has died, aged 19

1 October 2020, 10:54 | Updated: 1 October 2020, 11:39

Archie Lyndhurst with parents Nicholas and Lucy in 2017
Archie Lyndhurst with parents Nicholas and Lucy in 2017. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

CBBC actor Archie Lyndhurst, the son of Only Fools and Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurst, has died at the age of 19 after a short illness.

Archie was best known for playing Ollie in the children's comedy series So Awkward.

CBBC's head of content Cheryl Taylor paid tribute, saying he was "such a talented young actor".

She added: "All of us at BBC Children's are devastated. He will be greatly missed by us all and our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends at this time."

Paying tribute to the stars we've lost in 2020

Nicholas and Archie in 2015
Nicholas and Archie in 2015. Picture: Getty

Archie started acting at the Sylvia Young Theatre School agedf 10. From 2015, Archie appeared in So Awkward, a sitcom based around the lives of a group of friends at a secondary school.

His famous father Nicholas appeared alongside his son in a 2019 episode.

Only Fools and Horses actor Nicholas and wife Lucy Smith had Nicholas, their only child, in 2000.

Archie's other acting roles included appearances as a younger version of Jack Whitehall in various shows, such as Bad Education.

