David Jason says he and 'Only Fools and Horses' co-star Nicholas Lyndhurst no longer speak

8 December 2022, 16:03
Sir David Jason has opened up about his friendship with his Only Fools and Horses co-star Nicholas Lyndhurst.
The pair played brothers Derek and Rodney Trotter in Only Fools and Horses for many years, but Sir David Jason has admitted that he and Nicholas Lyndhurst are no longer speaking.
The actors appeared in the sitcom for over 20 years, starting in 1981.
However, after filming their final scenes for a one-off charity special in 2014, the pair have lost contact.
Sir David Jason, 82, said: "He's much more, how can I say, self-contained, perhaps, than he used to be.
"So, unfortunately, we don't see each other as much as I'd like to. But that's how things work out sometimes," he added.
Nicholas has also largely stayed out of the limelight after his 20-year-old son Archie died suddenly in 2020.
David added that he is sad that they aren't filming the series together anymore, saying: "I miss it terribly. It wasn't like going to work. It was going to have some fun with your mates. We loved each other."
Only Fools and Horses is one of the UK's best-loved sitcoms, and has also spawned a successful West End musical.
The series' 1996 Christmas Special 'Time On Our Hands', was seen by a huge 24.3 million people.