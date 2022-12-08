David Jason says he and 'Only Fools and Horses' co-star Nicholas Lyndhurst no longer speak

8 December 2022, 16:03

David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst starred in Only Fools and Horses for many years
David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst starred in Only Fools and Horses for many years. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Sir David Jason has opened up about his friendship with his Only Fools and Horses co-star Nicholas Lyndhurst.

The pair played brothers Derek and Rodney Trotter in Only Fools and Horses for many years, but Sir David Jason has admitted that he and Nicholas Lyndhurst are no longer speaking.

The actors appeared in the sitcom for over 20 years, starting in 1981.

However, after filming their final scenes for a one-off charity special in 2014, the pair have lost contact.

David Jason and Nicholas Lyndurst last appeared as the Trotters with David Beckham in 2014
David Jason and Nicholas Lyndurst last appeared as the Trotters with David Beckham in 2014. Picture: Getty

Sir David Jason, 82, said: "He's much more, how can I say, self-contained, perhaps, than he used to be.

"So, unfortunately, we don't see each other as much as I'd like to. But that's how things work out sometimes," he added.

Nicholas has also largely stayed out of the limelight after his 20-year-old son Archie died suddenly in 2020.

David added that he is sad that they aren't filming the series together anymore, saying: "I miss it terribly. It wasn't like going to work. It was going to have some fun with your mates. We loved each other."

Only Fools and Horses is one of the UK's best-loved sitcoms, and has also spawned a successful West End musical.

The series' 1996 Christmas Special 'Time On Our Hands', was seen by a huge 24.3 million people.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Kate Winslet and Jack Black in The Holiday

The Holiday: Kate Winslet shuts down reports of a sequel to Christmas movie

Christmas

The cast of Cheers

Where are the cast of Cheers now, 40 years since it began?

The actor's comments come after filmmaker Richard Curtis gave an interview last week saying there are moments in the film he would change as they felt 'out of date' and that 'the lack of diversity' now makes him 'feel a bit stupid'.

Love Actually: Martine McCutcheon says Christmas film's 'non-PC' aspects are 'part of its charm'
Cameron Diaz and Jude Law in The Holiday

The Holiday is getting a sequel with Jude Law and Cameron Diaz returning

From left to right: John Travolta, Kirstie Alley and Patrick Swayze.

Kirstie Alley's love confessions: Star 'fell in love' with Patrick Swayze and 'almost ran off with' John Travolta

More on Smooth

Can you beat our Christmas lyrics quiz?

QUIZ: Can you finish the lyrics to these Christmas hits?

Quizzes

Celine Dion cancels her tour

Celine Dion tearfully announces she has incurable disease that leaves her unable to walk or talk

Celine Dion

Rod Stewart and his son Aiden

Rod Stewart reveals his son was rushed to hospital during football match

Rod Stewart

70-year-old Kashmira revealed what Freddie talked about in his final days, how he felt about watching old videos of himself performing and her father's reaction to his son's untimely death.

Freddie Mercury's sister Kashmira shares heartbreaking story from Queen star's final days

Freddie Mercury

Christmas number ones from Queen, Shakin' Stevens and Mr Blobby

Every Christmas number one single ever, ranked from worst to best

Song Lists

Michael Buble is heading out on tour

Michael Buble announces first UK tour in four years - tickets and more dates revealed

Michael Bublé

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother