Nicholas Lyndhurst hailed a "revelation" after winning over casting bosses for forthcoming Frasier reboot

13 September 2023, 10:40

According to Frasier casting director Jeff Greenberg, Nicholas Lyndhurst was a "revelation" during casting and gave them no other choice as to cast the "fantastic" actor.
According to Frasier casting director Jeff Greenberg, Nicholas Lyndhurst was a "revelation" during casting and gave them no other choice as to cast the "fantastic" actor. Picture: Getty/Paramount+

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Television's favourite psychiatrist is nearly back in the building.

After nearly two decades off of our screens, the reboot of iconic comedy Frasier is set to stream on Paramount+ in October 2023.

Fans of the multiple award-winning series were left wanting after however, when Kelsey Grammer revealed that the original cast would only be returning sporadically.

That threw up questions as to who would be replacing them, and how the reboot series would take shape.

What was even more of a surprise to Frasier fans though, was when iconic Only Fools And Horses actor Nicholas Lyndhurst was confirmed as a series regular.

Paramount+ have offered a glimpse into the highly-anticipated US comedy in recent weeks, treating fans to a preview of Lyndhurst sharing an on-screen pint with Grammer.

The British actor - renowned for his signature role as Rodney Trotter in the legendary UK sitcom alongside David Jason's Del Boy - will play Frasier's former college pal, Alan Cornwall.

With the series release only weeks away, Jeff Greenberg, casting director for Cheers, Frasier, and the new reboot said that Nicholas Lyndhurst was a "revelation" and convinced bosses he was perfect for the role.

Frasier fans have been offered a glimpse into the new series with a still of Grammer and Lyndhurst together.
Frasier fans have been offered a glimpse into the new series with a still of Grammer and Lyndhurst together. Picture: Paramount+

Talking to the Metro ahead of the 30th anniversary of the lauded Cheers spin-off, Greenberg said: "It was really exciting."

"My history is so ingrained in the whole project. There's three people that worked on Cheers, Frasier and now the new Frasier – Kelsey Grammer, Jim Burrows [director], and me."

"I'm very invested in the whole life of Frasier Crane. I personally was a bit misty-eyed, because there's just such history there," he continued.

"It went great, Kelsey slipped right into the park as if he never stopped. Like riding a bike, he was Frasier again."

"The cast is just outstanding, and every one of them really stepped up and did a great job,’ he went on, before emphasising what an incredible talent Only Fools And Horses icon Lyndhurst is.

"I’ve never worked with [Nicholas] before and don’t really know his work as well as everyone in the UK. He is a revelation, he is so fantastic."

"He is really outstanding in this part, he is truly hilarious.‘I really wasn’t as familiar with him as I could have been, and he just bowled me over. He’s just incredible," Greenberg gushed.

Nicholas Lyndhurst became a British comedy legend after his turn as Rodney Trotter in sitcom Only Fools And Horses alongside David Jason's Del Boy. (Photo by Don Smith/Radio Times/Getty Images)
Nicholas Lyndhurst became a British comedy legend after his turn as Rodney Trotter in sitcom Only Fools And Horses alongside David Jason's Del Boy. (Photo by Don Smith/Radio Times/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

The long-time casting director was responsible for casting each and every speaking role in the upcoming series, with one role in particular receiving 7,000 audition tapes.

Describing what fans can expect from the upcoming reboot series of Frasier, Greenberg said: "In each iteration, it’s Frasier surrounded by a colourful group of people in his life with a certain job. And this one’s no different."

‘It’s going to be all new people. Kelsey Grammer is the only holdover from the last Frasier. He'll be around all new people in his life, and he’ll have a different job."

And by the sounds of the "third act of Frasier" he'll be hilariously dealing with a bunch of "all new hang-ups" too.

The new series of Frasier is set for release on Paramount+ on 12th October 2023.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Elton John has written the music for a new Devil Wears Prada musical

The Devil Wears Prada Musical by Elton John is coming to London

Elton John

Sir Anthony Hopkins has become a social media sensation because of his joy for living life to its fullest, like his latest video of wowing hotel staff with a surprise piano performance.

85-year old Sir Anthony Hopkins wows hotel lobby with surprise piano performance - watch

Demi Moore is reportedly showing her ex-husband Bruce Willis unwavering support as he confronts the challenges of dementia.

Bruce Willis' health: Demi Moore 'available 24/7' for ex-husband as he battles dementia

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman

Pretty Woman: The cute story of how Julia Roberts convinced Richard Gere to take the role

Princess Diana's home movies

Home video of Princess Diana laughing with her children is adorable: 'Harry, shush!'

Royals

More on Smooth

Ed Sheeran gave one newly-married couple the shock of their lives, when he surprised guests at their wedding and serenaded the pair on his guitar.

Ed Sheeran gatecrashes wedding to serenade overjoyed couple on the guitar

Ed Sheeran

Dolly Parton, and Elvis and Priscilla Presley

Elvis Presley sang 'I Will Always Love You' to wife Priscilla as they got divorced

Elvis Presley

In 1975, Olivia Newton-John covered 'Country Roads' on national television and became an instant American sweetheart.

When Olivia Newton-John beautifully covered 'Country Roads' and became an American sweetheart

Olivia Newton-John

Leona Lewis is bringing festive joy up and down the country this Christmas.

Leona Lewis' 2023 Christmas With Love Tour: Tickets, tour dates and venues revealed

Music

Ali Campbell, the original lead singer of the iconic reggae band UB40, has confirmed he won't be reuniting with the original band anytime soon.

UB40's Ali Campbell opens up about feud that ripped the band apart

Music

Maddie Font and her husband Jonah welcome a baby boy

Maddie & Tae's Maddie Font welcomes a baby boy with super cute name

Country

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother