Frasier reboot: Cast, plot and release date revealed for Kelsey Grammer TV series

16 January 2023, 13:15

"I&squot;m listening." (Photo by Gale Adler/Paramount/Alamy)
"I'm listening." (Photo by Gale Adler/Paramount/Alamy). Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Tossed salad and scrambled eggs are back on the menu.

That's right: it's been officially confirmed that Dr Frasier Crane is making a long overdue comeback to our screens.

Frasier is finally being rebooted, having been officially greenlit after months of speculation that the enormously successful sitcom was being revived.

Not that the beloved Cheers-spinoff has ever left our screens - Frasier is still a regular fixture on television, as the mishaps of the hopelessly pretentious psychiatrist-turned-radio host remain as funny now as they did when it first aired.

With Kelsey Grammer in the title role, Frasier initially ran from 1993 to 2004 and was one of television's most successful sitcoms ever, winning a total of 37 Emmy awards across its 263 episodes.

A reboot has been teased for several years now, after Grammer revealed in an interview that talks of the series returning was in motion.

In July 2022, Grammer confirmed that they were "in the final stages of the final script for the first episode" for the sequel series, adding: "I’ve had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so I’m happy."

Here's all you need to know about the new series of Frasier:

Has the cast of the new series of Frasier been revealed?

Frasier originally ran for a total of 11 seasons.
Frasier originally ran for a total of 11 seasons. Picture: Paramount/CBS

So far, Kelsey Grammer is the only character from the original series of Frasier that is returning for the reboot.

It's been reported that the remainder of the regular cast will be made up of entirely new characters.

Amazingly, Only Fools and Horses legend Nicholas Lyndhurst has been announced to joining the cast as an old college mate of Frasier's.

Fellow British actor Jack Cutmore-Scott will play Frasier's estranged son Frederick.

The original cast – David Hyde Pierce’s Niles, Jane Leeves’ Daphne and Peri Gilpin’s Roz – aren’t expected to be regulars, but will reportedly make cameo appearances throughout the series.

John Mahoney - who played Frasier and Niles’ father Martin - died in 2018, and Moose the dog who played Eddie - his pet Jack Russell - died in 2006.

In a 2022 interview, David Hyde Pierce suggested he didn't know too much about the upcoming revival, saying: "It’s happening, but I don’t know in what form, and I don’t know when, so I don’t know where I’ll be and what I’ll be doing. I’m certainly interested to see what they come up with."

Grammer later confirmed that Hyde Pierce would not being reprising his role as Niles in the revival series.

"David basically decided he wasn't really interested in repeating the performance of Niles," after initial discussions took place.

It's likely that the original cast will only appear as cameos due to other work commitments, with Jane Leeves commenting: "I have no idea, but I won’t be leaving The Resident to do that if it happens" when asked if she'd be making a comeback as Daphne Moon.

What’s the plot of the Frasier reboot?

The petulant sibling rivalry between Frasier Crane and his brother Niles was key to the comedy.
The petulant sibling rivalry between Frasier Crane and his brother Niles was key to the comedy. Picture: Getty

Details on the plot for the Frasier reboot are slim, but Grammer has suggested that it would be centred around “something that puts him at odds with his brother again” and explore his relationship with his now adult son, Frederick.

He proposed that an older Frasier Crane could be a professor or back in private psychiatry practice.

What we can presume is that the new series will see Frasier moving to an entirely new city, similarly to how the Cheers-spinoff began.

The original series ended with Frasier leaving Seattle, giving up a promising new career in San Francisco to move to Chicago instead where his girlfriend - played by Laura Linney - had just relocated.

Where can I watch the new series of Frasier?

John Mahoney - who played Frasier's father Martin - passed away in 2018.
John Mahoney - who played Frasier's father Martin - passed away in 2018. Picture: Alamy

Frasier is being rebooted by Paramount, who produced the original series, and will stream exclusive on Paramount+.

Kelsey Grammer had been in talks with the studio since 2018 about reviving the sitcom, and confirmed a deal was in the works in 2021.

"Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world," Grammer said in a statement.

"I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."

The new series will switch up the format, sticking to a limited series of just ten episodes.

When is the new series of Frasier airing?

Frasier is back in the building.
Frasier is back in the building. Picture: Alamy

A release date has yet to be officially confirmed, but it's expected that the Frasier reboot will stream in late 2023.

Kelsey Grammer had hinted that shooting will begin in late 2022, which could mean that we'll hear about more details soon.

Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli will be penning the new Frasier reboot, with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon serving as executive producers.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Despite being a funnyman on-screen, Kelsey Grammer has had to deal with a series of shocking personal tragedies throughout his life.

How Kelsey Grammer overcame harrowing personal tragedies in his life before rising to fame

Tatjana Patitz appeared in the 'Freedom' music video

Tatjana Patitz, Vogue supermodel in George Michael's Freedom video, dies aged 56

Music

Michael Flatley in 2015

Riverdance star Michael Flatley says he has 'aggressive cancer'

Austin Butler stars in Elvis

Austin Butler understood Elvis Presley's pain following mother's death at same age as music icon

Elvis Presley

Harry and William were fiercely private and rarely spoke to the press, however came together in an unusual moment to give a one-off interview in 2006, for charity The Prince's Trust (pictured)

Prince Harry and Prince William rib each other in adorable 2006 Ant and Dec interview

Royals

More on Smooth

The Queen singer has announced there will be two ways for fans to get tickets for the highly sought-after gig due to take place on February 27, 2022.

Queen's Adam Lambert announces one-off solo UK gig

Adam Lambert

Mark Owen, 50, and Robbie Williams, 48, joke that they were 'the babies of the band' as they sit in the high chairs of Robbie's kids Coco, four, and son Beau.

Robbie Williams and Mark Owen reunite as they sit in Robbie's kids' high chairs: 'Babies of the band!'

Robbie Williams

Andy Tayor and Duran Duran

Duran Duran's Andy Taylor opens up on 'death sentence' cancer diagnosis

Duran Duran

Celebrity tributes have poured in from all corners of the globe after news of Lisa Marie Presley's shocking death stunned the world this morning (January 13).

Lisa Marie Presley: Ex-husband Nicolas Cage, John Travolta and Tom Hanks lead tributes

Music

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley shocked the world when they announced they were married.

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley's whirlwind romance explained

Michael Jackson

Elvis absolutely adored his only child.

Inside Elvis Presley's gorgeously mischievous but short-lived time with daughter Lisa Marie

Elvis Presley

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother