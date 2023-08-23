Frasier reboot: Nicholas Lyndhurst seen with Kelsey Grammer in first scenes of new show

23 August 2023, 14:54

Nicholas Lyndhurst, renowned for his portrayal of Rodney Trotter in Only Fools and Horses, is playing the role of Frasier's former college chum, Alan Cornwall, in the new series set to be released in October.
Nicholas Lyndhurst, renowned for his portrayal of Rodney Trotter in Only Fools and Horses, is playing the role of Frasier's former college chum, Alan Cornwall, in the new series set to be released in October. Picture: Chris Haston/Paramount+/Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Rebooted Frasier series unveils first-look images, showcasing duo Nicholas Lyndhurst and Kelsey Grammer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A glimpse into the highly-anticipated reboot of the iconic US comedy Frasier has been released, treating fans to a preview of British actor Nicholas Lyndhurst as he shares a pint with Kelsey Grammer.

Nicholas Lyndhurst, renowned for his portrayal of Rodney Trotter in Only Fools and Horses, is playing the role of Frasier's former college chum, Alan Cornwall, in the new series set to be released in October.

The heart and soul of Frasier of the show remain vested in Kelsey Grammer, reprising his role as psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane.

A glimpse into the highly-anticipated reboot of the iconic US comedy Frasier has been released, treating fans to a preview of British actor Nicholas Lyndhurst as he shares a pint with Kelsey Grammer.
A glimpse into the highly-anticipated reboot of the iconic US comedy Frasier has been released, treating fans to a preview of British actor Nicholas Lyndhurst as he shares a pint with Kelsey Grammer. Picture: Chris Haston/Paramount+

Frasier (2023) | Teaser | Paramount+

Dr. Crane first starred in the series Cheers, in the lively city of Boston. From there, his journey continued with his own spin-off series, set in his hometown of Seattle, where Frasier was set.

The newly rebooted show sees Dr Frasier Crane back in his hometown of Boston, where he has "new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfil".

The casting of Lyndhurst comes after Kelsey once declared the British actor as "one of the funniest people" he has worked with.

And Lyndhurst isn't the only Brit to join the cast, Frasier's son Freddy will be portrayed by the talented British actor Jack Cutmore-Scott, known for his work in the US crime show, Deception.

Alongside the pictures of Nicholas Lyndhurst, Paramount+ has also released a new version of the show's iconic theme tune, rewritten to reflect Frasier's next stage in life.

The casting of Lyndhurst comes after Kelsey once declared the British actor as "one of the funniest people" he has worked with.
The casting of Lyndhurst comes after Kelsey once declared the British actor as "one of the funniest people" he has worked with. Picture: Getty

Virtual Coffee Break: Sir David Jason full interview!

The reimagined version of the show's original theme, 'Tossed Salads & Scrambled Eggs,' includes the declaration: 'Frasier has reentered the building."

Frasier was a hit during its initial run from 1993 to 2004, and had a star cast of character including Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon, David Hyde Pierce as Dr. Niles Crane, and Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle.

The show amassed a staggering 37 Emmy Awards, and was nominated 107 times. Kelsey Grammer's portrayal of Frasier Crane earned him Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild awards.

Filmed in front of a live studio audience in Los Angeles, the rebooted show is set to make its grand return on October 12, exclusively on Paramount+.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Notting Hill (1999)

Notting Hill film: Where are the cast of the 1999 romcom now?

Bruce Willis' wife has spoken out about her struggle to deal with caring for her husband since his dementia diagnosis.

Bruce Willis' wife Emma gives tearful update amid star's battle with dementia

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner on their wedding day

Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner: Why are the estranged married couple divorcing?
Michael Parkinson with George Michael

Remembering George Michael's heartwarming and hilarious interview with Michael Parkinson in 1998

George Michael

Michael Parkinson's best interviews

Michael Parkinson: TV chat show icon's 10 greatest interviews

More on Smooth

Carpenters

The Carpenters' 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Carpenters

Stevie Nicks married the husband of her best friend, but in tragic circumstances.

The heartbreaking story behind why Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks married her best friend's husband

Fleetwood Mac

A source close to the singer has spoken about the difficulties the star is having, revealing Celine Dion is suffering from 'unbearable' spasms and is susceptible to falling.

Celine Dion latest: 'Likely to never sing in public again' due to Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion

Michael Buble and his family

Michael Bublé and wife Luisana celebrate daughter's 1st birthday with beautiful unseen pictures

Michael Bublé

The tragic story of Karen Carpenter, one of the greatest vocalists of all time

The tragic story of Karen Carpenter, one of the greatest vocalists of all time

Carpenters

Shania Twain announces her new album

Shania Twain: Win tickets to see country icon on her UK tour for 2023

Music

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother