Where are the cast of Frasier now, 18 years later?

A new series of Frasier has been greenlit. But where are the original cast these days? Picture: Paramount/CBS

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Frasier has been off-air for almost two decades now.

But that hasn’t diminished the series’ huge popularity, which remains a regular fixture on our television screens.

11 seasons of the Cheers spin-off ran from 1993 until 2004 when Dr Frasier Crane, his brother Niles, colleague Roz, live-in carer Daphne, and father Martin called time on their stint in Seattle.

The cast virtually reunited in April 2020 to raise funds for struggling actors during the pandemic as part of the online concert series Stars In The House.

Seeing the Crane clan back together whet people’s appetites for more Frasier, and not long after a reboot was confirmed by Frasier Crane actor Kelsey Grammer himself. A new series was later officially greenlit and is set for release in 2022.

But will the new series welcome the old faces? Let's see where the cast of Frasier are now:

Kelsey Grammer (Frasier Crane)

Kelsey Grammer played the lead role of psychologist Dr. Frasier Crane. Picture: Paramount/CBS

Kelsey Grammer was aged 38 when Frasier first aired, but he had already played the charming yet pretentious psychologist Frasier Crane in sitcom Cheers.

He was only hired to play a small part for six episodes alongside Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson, but ended up becoming a permanent character.

After Frasier, Kelsey Grammer undoubtedly had the most success out of all of the cast members.

He went on to star in major blockbusters like X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Transformers: The Age of Extinction, and Toy Story 2.

Voicing The Simpsons villain Sideshow Bob is one of his most recognised roles, as well as parts in smaller television series like Back to You, Boss and Proven Innocent.

His list of awards include five Emmys, three Golden Globes, and one Tony Award.

Away from his acting career, Grammer has had a turbulent life and experienced a number of tragedies. His sister was murdered in 1975, and seven years prior his father was also murdered by intruders at his home.

He has been married a total of four times and has seven children.

David Hyde Pierce (Niles Crane)

David Hyde Pierce played Frasier's brother Niles Crane. Picture: Paramount/CBS

Playing Frasier Crane’s younger brother Niles, David Hyde Pierce was 34 when Frasier first aired.

His portrayal of the competitive and pompous psychologist won Hyde Pierce a total of four Emmys throughout the show’s run.

Outside of Frasier he has appeared in films like Sleepless in Seattle and Wet Hot American Summer, and the critically acclaimed television drama The Good Wife.

A successful stage actor, Hyde Pierce has also performed and directed on Broadway, winning a Tony Award in 2007 for his role in the musical Curtains.

He is married to writer and producer Brian Hargrove.

John Mahoney (Martin Crane)

John Mahoney played Frasier and Niles' father Martin Crane. Picture: Paramount/CBS

John Mahoney played Martin ‘Marty’ Crane, the father of brothers Frasier and Niles, and was aged 53 when the show first aired.

Born in Blackpool, England, Mahoney moved to the USA at the age of 19 but wouldn’t begin his acting career until his late 30s.

A celebrated actor prior to his Frasier days, Mahoney appeared in films like Moonstruck alongside Cher, Tin Men, Say Anything…, and the Coen Brothers early films Barton Fink and The Hudsucker Proxy.

After Frasier ended, Mahoney starred in TV shows including In Treatment, Burn Notice and Hot in Cleveland.

John Mahoney sadly passed away in 2018 at the age of 77 after complications with throat cancer, with a role in Foyle’s War being his last acting appearance.

He never married or had any children.

Jane Leeves (Daphne Moon)

Jane Leeves played Daphne Moon, Martin Crane's carer and Niles' love interest. Picture: Paramount/CBS

British actor Jane Leeves played Daphne Moon, Martin Crane’s live-in carer and physiotherapist.

She was 32 when Frasier first aired, and up until then had only appeared in a few small television series.

Once the series ended she went on to star in Hot in Cleveland, and currently plays Dr. Kitt Ross in the TV show The Resident.

Leeves has two children, Isabella and Finn, with her television exec husband Marshall Coben.

Her Frasier co-stars David Hyde Pierce and John Mahoney are godfathers to Finn, and Peri Gilpin was present at Isabella's birth and is her godmother.

Peri Gilpin (Roz Doyle)

Peri Gilpin played Roz Doyle, Frasier's colleague and best friend. Picture: Paramount/CBS

Peri Gilpin played Frasier Crane’s colleague and best friend Roz Doyle, and was 32 when Frasier first aired.

Her career after Frasier was hugely successful, starring in numerous TV shows like The Lionhearts, Make It or Break It, Scorpion, Medium, and Desperate Housewives.

She appeared in Bob Saget’s dark comedy Benjamin in 2018, his final directorial effort.

Gilpin had twin surrogate children with her painter partner Christian Vincent in 2004, with Jane Leeves returning the favour and being their godmother.

Since her mother’s death from leiomyosarcoma in 1997 whilst Frasier was still on air, Peri Gilpin has led efforts into cancer research.