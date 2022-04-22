Where are the cast of Frasier now, 18 years later?

22 April 2022, 16:49

A new series of Frasier has been greenlit. But where are the original cast these days?
A new series of Frasier has been greenlit. But where are the original cast these days? Picture: Paramount/CBS

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Frasier has been off-air for almost two decades now.

But that hasn’t diminished the series’ huge popularity, which remains a regular fixture on our television screens.

11 seasons of the Cheers spin-off ran from 1993 until 2004 when Dr Frasier Crane, his brother Niles, colleague Roz, live-in carer Daphne, and father Martin called time on their stint in Seattle.

The cast virtually reunited in April 2020 to raise funds for struggling actors during the pandemic as part of the online concert series Stars In The House.

Seeing the Crane clan back together whet people’s appetites for more Frasier, and not long after a reboot was confirmed by Frasier Crane actor Kelsey Grammer himself. A new series was later officially greenlit and is set for release in 2022.

But will the new series welcome the old faces? Let's see where the cast of Frasier are now:

Kelsey Grammer (Frasier Crane)

Kelsey Grammer played the lead role of psychologist Dr. Frasier Crane.
Kelsey Grammer played the lead role of psychologist Dr. Frasier Crane. Picture: Paramount/CBS

Kelsey Grammer was aged 38 when Frasier first aired, but he had already played the charming yet pretentious psychologist Frasier Crane in sitcom Cheers.

He was only hired to play a small part for six episodes alongside Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson, but ended up becoming a permanent character.

After Frasier, Kelsey Grammer undoubtedly had the most success out of all of the cast members.

He went on to star in major blockbusters like X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Transformers: The Age of Extinction, and Toy Story 2.

Voicing The Simpsons villain Sideshow Bob is one of his most recognised roles, as well as parts in smaller television series like Back to You, Boss and Proven Innocent.

His list of awards include five Emmys, three Golden Globes, and one Tony Award.

Away from his acting career, Grammer has had a turbulent life and experienced a number of tragedies. His sister was murdered in 1975, and seven years prior his father was also murdered by intruders at his home.

He has been married a total of four times and has seven children.

David Hyde Pierce (Niles Crane)

David Hyde Pierce played Frasier's brother Niles Crane.
David Hyde Pierce played Frasier's brother Niles Crane. Picture: Paramount/CBS

Playing Frasier Crane’s younger brother Niles, David Hyde Pierce was 34 when Frasier first aired.

His portrayal of the competitive and pompous psychologist won Hyde Pierce a total of four Emmys throughout the show’s run.

Outside of Frasier he has appeared in films like Sleepless in Seattle and Wet Hot American Summer, and the critically acclaimed television drama The Good Wife.

A successful stage actor, Hyde Pierce has also performed and directed on Broadway, winning a Tony Award in 2007 for his role in the musical Curtains.

He is married to writer and producer Brian Hargrove.

John Mahoney (Martin Crane)

John Mahoney played Frasier and Niles' father Martin Crane.
John Mahoney played Frasier and Niles' father Martin Crane. Picture: Paramount/CBS

John Mahoney played Martin ‘Marty’ Crane, the father of brothers Frasier and Niles, and was aged 53 when the show first aired.

Born in Blackpool, England, Mahoney moved to the USA at the age of 19 but wouldn’t begin his acting career until his late 30s.

A celebrated actor prior to his Frasier days, Mahoney appeared in films like Moonstruck alongside Cher, Tin Men, Say Anything…, and the Coen Brothers early films Barton Fink and The Hudsucker Proxy.

After Frasier ended, Mahoney starred in TV shows including In Treatment, Burn Notice and Hot in Cleveland.

John Mahoney sadly passed away in 2018 at the age of 77 after complications with throat cancer, with a role in Foyle’s War being his last acting appearance.

He never married or had any children.

Jane Leeves (Daphne Moon)

Jane Leeves played Daphne Moon, Martin Crane's carer and Niles' love interest.
Jane Leeves played Daphne Moon, Martin Crane's carer and Niles' love interest. Picture: Paramount/CBS

British actor Jane Leeves played Daphne Moon, Martin Crane’s live-in carer and physiotherapist.

She was 32 when Frasier first aired, and up until then had only appeared in a few small television series.

Once the series ended she went on to star in Hot in Cleveland, and currently plays Dr. Kitt Ross in the TV show The Resident.

Leeves has two children, Isabella and Finn, with her television exec husband Marshall Coben.

Her Frasier co-stars David Hyde Pierce and John Mahoney are godfathers to Finn, and Peri Gilpin was present at Isabella's birth and is her godmother.

Peri Gilpin (Roz Doyle)

Peri Gilpin played Roz Doyle, Frasier's colleague and best friend.
Peri Gilpin played Roz Doyle, Frasier's colleague and best friend. Picture: Paramount/CBS

Peri Gilpin played Frasier Crane’s colleague and best friend Roz Doyle, and was 32 when Frasier first aired.

Her career after Frasier was hugely successful, starring in numerous TV shows like The Lionhearts, Make It or Break It, Scorpion, Medium, and Desperate Housewives.

She appeared in Bob Saget’s dark comedy Benjamin in 2018, his final directorial effort.

Gilpin had twin surrogate children with her painter partner Christian Vincent in 2004, with Jane Leeves returning the favour and being their godmother.

Since her mother’s death from leiomyosarcoma in 1997 whilst Frasier was still on air, Peri Gilpin has led efforts into cancer research.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

George Michael's Freedom Uncut is being released

George Michael's excellent 'Freedom Uncut' documentary will be released at cinemas

George Michael

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder

The complicated history of Julia Roberts and her husband of 20 years: A timeline
Celine Dion will star in the new romcom

Celine Dion to star and provide music for new romcom 'It's All Coming Back To Me'

Celine Dion

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey

Dirty Dancing's Jennifer Grey wishes she could apologise to Patrick Swayze after real-life "tensions"
Are you a Dirty Dancing fan? Take our trivia quiz and see how well you can remember the film

QUIZ: How well do you remember Dirty Dancing?

Quizzes

More on Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth's All Time Top 500 is back for 2022: How to listen to the chart

Music

Freddie Mercury is seen wearing his iconic yellow tank top while pacing his dressing room in the minutes leading-up to the start of the huge concert.

Freddie Mercury shows off his spine-tingling acapella voice in backstage video from last Queen concert

Queen

The Bee Gees gave an incredible acapella performance of 'How Deep Is Your Love' on a chat show. Pictured (L to R) Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb. in 1998

Relive the Bee Gees' flawless impromptu acapella performance of 'How Deep Is Your Love' on live TV - video

Bee Gees

Adam Lambert was performing at the Kennedy Centre Honours on December 26, 2018 when he paid tribute to the legendary singer with his own take on her classic song 'Believe', and moved the pop diva to tears in the audience.

Extraordinary moment Adam Lambert brought Cher to tears with mournful cover of dance hit 'Believe'

Adam Lambert

Brian May became a global guitar icon with Queen, but it could've been a very different story.

Brian May pays tribute to beloved dad who gave blessing to pursue Queen career

Queen

Paul McCartney, Dolly Parton and Mariah Carey are among the richest singers

These are the top 20 richest singers in the world

Music

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed