Kelly Clarkson facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

27 December 2022, 19:58

Kelly Clarkson in 2018
Kelly Clarkson in 2018. Picture: Getty

Kelly Clarkson became an overnight star in the early days of reality TV, but has cemented herself as a true pop queen in the two decades since.

The American singer and TV star first found fame after winning the very first season of American Idol back in 2002.

Her debut single 'A Moment Like This' was America's best-selling single of 2002, and featured on her debut album Thankful.

She reinvented herself as a pop-rock star on her second album Breakaway in 2004, containing the massive hits 'Since U Been Gone', 'Behind These Hazel Eyes' and 'Because of You'. It sold over 12 million copies worldwide and won two Grammy Awards.

Kelly has recorded nine studio albums in total, with some of her other big hits including 'My Life Would Suck Without You', 'Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)', and 'Underneath the Tree'.

She has sold over 25 million albums and 45 million singles worldwide, and became the first artist in history to top each of Billboard's pop, adult contemporary, adult pop, country, and dance charts.

Kelly has also served as a coach on The Voice and since 2019 has hosted her own popular talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

  1. How old is Kelly Clarkson?

    Kelly Clarkson in 2002
    Kelly Clarkson in 2002. Picture: Getty

    Kelly Clarkson was born on April 24, 1982. She celebrated her 40th birthday in 2022.

    She was born in Fort Worth, Texas, to parents Jeanne Ann (née Rose), a first-grade English teacher, and Stephen Michael Clarkson, a former engineer.

    She is the youngest of three children, and she has a brother named Jason and a sister named Alyssa.

    Her parents divorced when she was six years old, and her brother went to live with their father, while her sister went to live with an aunt, and she stayed with her mother.

  2. Is Kelly Clarkson married and does she have children?

    Kelly Clarkson with former husband Brandon (L-R: Seth Blackstock (Brandon's son from a previous marriage), son Remington, Savannah Blackstock (Brandon's daughter from a previous marriage), Kelly, daughter River, and Brandon Blackstock)
    Kelly Clarkson with former husband Brandon (L-R: Seth Blackstock (Brandon's son from a previous marriage), son Remington, Savannah Blackstock (Brandon's daughter from a previous marriage), Kelly, daughter River, and Brandon Blackstock). Picture: Getty

    In 2012, Kelly began dating talent manager Brandon Blackstock, the son of her former manager Narvel Blackstock, and former stepson of country star Reba McEntire.

    The pair married a year later, at Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee.

    During their marriage, Brandon was also her manager.

    Together, they have a daughter named River Rose, born in 2014, and a son named Remington 'Remy' Alexander, born 2016.

    In 2020, Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock, citing irreconcilable differences.

  3. What is Kelly Clarkson's net worth?

    Kelly Clarkson has an estimated net worth of around $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

