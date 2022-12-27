Kelly Clarkson facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Kelly Clarkson in 2018. Picture: Getty

Kelly Clarkson became an overnight star in the early days of reality TV, but has cemented herself as a true pop queen in the two decades since.

The American singer and TV star first found fame after winning the very first season of American Idol back in 2002.

Her debut single 'A Moment Like This' was America's best-selling single of 2002, and featured on her debut album Thankful.

She reinvented herself as a pop-rock star on her second album Breakaway in 2004, containing the massive hits 'Since U Been Gone', 'Behind These Hazel Eyes' and 'Because of You'. It sold over 12 million copies worldwide and won two Grammy Awards.

Kelly has recorded nine studio albums in total, with some of her other big hits including 'My Life Would Suck Without You', 'Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)', and 'Underneath the Tree'.

She has sold over 25 million albums and 45 million singles worldwide, and became the first artist in history to top each of Billboard's pop, adult contemporary, adult pop, country, and dance charts.

Kelly has also served as a coach on The Voice and since 2019 has hosted her own popular talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.