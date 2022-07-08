Best 'Careless Whisper' cover ever? Kelly Clarkson sings George Michael hit in stunning video

8 July 2022, 14:50 | Updated: 8 July 2022, 14:56

Accompanied by a guitarist, keyboard player and two back up singers, Kelly gave a stunning, stripped back version of 'Careless Whisper' in a beautiful tribute to George Michael.
Accompanied by a guitarist, keyboard player and two back up singers, Kelly gave a stunning, stripped back version of 'Careless Whisper' in a beautiful tribute to George Michael. Picture: SME/Sony BMG/NBC

By Giorgina Hamilton

George Michael's smash hit from 1984 has been reimagined by Kelly Clarkson and the result is mind-blowing.

Kelly Clarkson sang George Michael's 'Careless Whisper' during the karaoke segment of her TV show and the performance gives us chills.

The American Idol winner and host of The Kelly Clarkson Show gave a beautiful rendition of the 1984 hit, putting her own dramatic spin on the romantic ballad.

Accompanied by a guitarist, keyboard player and two backup singers, Kelly gave a stunning, stripped-back version of the song in a beautiful tribute to George Michael.

Kelly Clarkson sang George Michael's 'Careless Whisper' during the karaoke segment of her TV show and the performance gives us chills.
Kelly Clarkson sang George Michael's 'Careless Whisper' during the karaoke segment of her TV show and the performance gives us chills. Picture: NBC
The American Idol winner and host of The Kelly Clarkson Show gave a stunning rendition of the 1984 hit, putting her own dramatic spin on the romantic ballad.
The American Idol winner and host of The Kelly Clarkson Show gave a stunning rendition of the 1984 hit, putting her own dramatic spin on the romantic ballad. Picture: NBC
The 40-year-old singer belted out the classic hit on the 'Kellyoke' feature on her talk show, where she has covered an amazing over 500 songs in the performance section of the TV series.
The 40-year-old singer belted out the classic hit on the 'Kellyoke' feature on her talk show, where she has covered an amazing over 500 songs in the performance section of the TV series. Picture: NBC

The 40-year-old singer belted out the classic hit on the 'Kellyoke' feature on her talk show, where she has covered an amazing 500 songs and counting in the performance section of the TV series.

It goes without saying however, that Kelly's version of George Michael's song is so good that it's likely even the singer himself would have approved.

Fans of George flocked to comment after seeing the video of Kelly's 'Careless Whisper', with hundreds of comments praising her tribute to the star.

"Love her version. George Michael must be looking down from heaven saying 'Awesome job Kelly,'" one viewer said.

Fans of George flocked to comment after seeing the video of Kelly's 'Careless Whisper', with hundreds of comments praising her tribute to the star. (Pictured: 'George Michael's 'Careless Whisper' music video)
Fans of George flocked to comment after seeing the video of Kelly's 'Careless Whisper', with hundreds of comments praising her tribute to the star. (Pictured: 'George Michael's 'Careless Whisper' music video). Picture: SME/Sony BMG
Kelly Clarkson covered George Michael's 'Careless Whisper'. Pictured, George Michael in the song's music video from 1984.
Kelly Clarkson covered George Michael's 'Careless Whisper'. Pictured, George Michael in the song's music video from 1984. Picture: SME/Sony BMG

"I'm never gonna...listen to this song the same again. Chills the whole time," said another George fan.

"Great rendition of one of the most powerful songs of all-time by the incomparable George Michael," added another.

"Kelly ALWAYS pulls you into whatever song she sings," another commentator explained. "Her storytelling makes you want to stop whatever you're doing and just sit down and listen to what she is talking about in the song she is singing. She brings life into every single song she sings no matter what genre she's doing. Great job Kelly."

'Careless' Whisper' was written by George Michael when he was just 17-years-old and was teh forst single he released as a solo star after his time in Wham! (Pictured, Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael in 1984)
'Careless' Whisper' was written by George Michael when he was just 17-years-old and was teh forst single he released as a solo star after his time in Wham! (Pictured, Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael in 1984). Picture: Getty
Fans flocked to praise Kelly Clarkson&squot;s cover: "Love her version. George Michael must be looking down from heaven saying &squot;Awesome job Kelly,&squot;" one viewer said. (Pictured, George Michael in 2007)
Fans flocked to praise Kelly Clarkson's cover: "Love her version. George Michael must be looking down from heaven saying 'Awesome job Kelly,'" one viewer said. (Pictured, George Michael in 2007). Picture: Getty

The singing sensation, who found fame on the first season of American Idol, is renown for her incredible singing voice.

Other songs covered by Kelly Clarkson include huge hits such as Dolly Parton's '9 to 5', Whitney Houston's 'Run To You' and Aretha Franklin's 'Respect'.

The star has won an incredible five daytime Emmys for her TV show and for her singing she has been honoured with three Grammy Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, four American Music Awards and two Academy of Country Music Awards.

More from George Michael

See more More from George Michael

George Michael's best songs

George Michael's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

George Michael in 2007

George Michael facts: Singer's age, songs, family, partner and death explained
George Michael joined Paul Young for an unplanned performance, and blew the Wembley Arena audience away.

When George Michael joined Paul Young for a surprise rendition of ‘Every Time You Go Away’
Friends of George Michael has spoken out about the impact the star had on their lives. (Clockwise from left: George Michael and Geri Halliwell, Elton John, Andrew Ridgeley, Brian May and Robbie Williams))

How George Michael changed my life: Famous friends reveal his lasting influence
Pepsi & Shirlie

Pepsi and Shirlie facts: Wham! singers' ages, husbands, children and songs revealed

Music

Elton John was good friends with George Michael

Elton John pays emotional tribute to friend George Michael at BST Hyde Park show

Elton John

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Bryan Ferry became a cultural icon during his time in Roxy Music.

Bryan Ferry facts: Roxy Music singer's age, wife, children, and career revealed

Music

Jojji has scored massive success with his music

Who is Joji? 'Glimpse of Us' singer's age, family and career explained

Music

Peter Freestone speaks about the twelve years he spent as Freddie Mercury's close friend and assistant from 1980 to the star's death in November 1991.

Freddie Mercury's death: Longtime assistant shares beautiful untold stories of the star's final days

Music

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Britain's Got Talent

Michael Jackson's Michael album proved controversial

Why have three Michael Jackson songs been removed from streaming platforms?

Michael Jackson

The rehearsal video shows the band playing 'The Show Must Go On', and while Brian and Roger look excited to be back on stage, John Deacon is visibly withdrawn.

When Queen watched video of John Deacon's last gig: 'He looks desperately uncomfortable'

Queen