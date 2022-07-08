Best 'Careless Whisper' cover ever? Kelly Clarkson sings George Michael hit in stunning video

Accompanied by a guitarist, keyboard player and two back up singers, Kelly gave a stunning, stripped back version of 'Careless Whisper' in a beautiful tribute to George Michael. Picture: SME/Sony BMG/NBC

By Giorgina Hamilton

George Michael's smash hit from 1984 has been reimagined by Kelly Clarkson and the result is mind-blowing.

Kelly Clarkson sang George Michael's 'Careless Whisper' during the karaoke segment of her TV show and the performance gives us chills. Picture: NBC

The American Idol winner and host of The Kelly Clarkson Show gave a stunning rendition of the 1984 hit, putting her own dramatic spin on the romantic ballad. Picture: NBC

The 40-year-old singer belted out the classic hit on the 'Kellyoke' feature on her talk show, where she has covered an amazing over 500 songs in the performance section of the TV series. Picture: NBC

The 40-year-old singer belted out the classic hit on the 'Kellyoke' feature on her talk show, where she has covered an amazing 500 songs and counting in the performance section of the TV series.

It goes without saying however, that Kelly's version of George Michael's song is so good that it's likely even the singer himself would have approved.

Fans of George flocked to comment after seeing the video of Kelly's 'Careless Whisper', with hundreds of comments praising her tribute to the star.

"Love her version. George Michael must be looking down from heaven saying 'Awesome job Kelly,'" one viewer said.

"I'm never gonna...listen to this song the same again. Chills the whole time," said another George fan.

"Great rendition of one of the most powerful songs of all-time by the incomparable George Michael," added another.

"Kelly ALWAYS pulls you into whatever song she sings," another commentator explained. "Her storytelling makes you want to stop whatever you're doing and just sit down and listen to what she is talking about in the song she is singing. She brings life into every single song she sings no matter what genre she's doing. Great job Kelly."

Fans flocked to praise Kelly Clarkson's cover: "Love her version. George Michael must be looking down from heaven saying 'Awesome job Kelly,'" one viewer said. (Pictured, George Michael in 2007). Picture: Getty

The singing sensation, who found fame on the first season of American Idol, is renown for her incredible singing voice.

Other songs covered by Kelly Clarkson include huge hits such as Dolly Parton's '9 to 5', Whitney Houston's 'Run To You' and Aretha Franklin's 'Respect'.

The star has won an incredible five daytime Emmys for her TV show and for her singing she has been honoured with three Grammy Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, four American Music Awards and two Academy of Country Music Awards.