How George Michael changed my life: Famous friends reveal his lasting influence

George Michael has left behind a legacy that will never be forgotten, and his closest friends and family are the first to say what an impact he made on their lives.

The Wham! star spent a lifetime bringing joy to his fans, giving huge amounts to charity and generally being an all-round lovely man.

Everyone who came into contact with George Michael had ringing endorsements about how kind, gracious and humble he was, and that he was also the first to send himself up and make a joke at his own expense.

Not only that, George also influenced many of the most famous singers of our time, with stars such as Sam Smith, Brian May and Robbie Williams praising the star and the impact he had on their careers.

Here we bring you some of the most beautiful stories from famous faces whose lives were impacted by George Michael's legacy:

Geri Halliwell George Michael and Geri Halliwell become great friends after he reached out to her when she left the Spice Girls in 1998. Picture: Alamy Geri Halliwell was very close to George Michael up until his death, with the star famously helping her get back on her feet after she left The Spice Girls in 1998. Speaking to the Daily Mirror 6 months after his death, Geri said: "He was everything. He reached out to me when I quit the Spice Girls and asked if I needed somewhere to stay. I was supposed to go to his home in St Tropez for a weekend and stayed three months. That was the first time I saw him as a person and not just a star. It was what I needed." When George Michael visited a dog shelter with Geri Halliwell, and made our hearts melt

Recalling how she felt at the time, Geri added: "He was so sweet to me. I was so lost when I left that band. It was 100% my entire life. I was broken. It was like a divorce. It was too much to deal with too young and I felt vulnerable. But he was so kind and made me laugh. "Kenny was in St Tropez too, and we'd go out for meals and sunbathe all day. He meant so much to me. Losing my father and suddenly having this older man in my life was amazing. He was a mentor, father figure and friend." On how she will remember George, the former Spice Girl said she will continue to talk about him and remind people of his legacy. "Everyone will have their own memories, but all I want to do is share mine. Let's celebrate him. The artist, the man, and the great human being who will forever be in our hearts. I loved him because he was amazing," she said. "No matter how long we went without seeing each other, we'd always just pick it straight back up. That's the best kind of friend anyone can have."

Robbie Williams Robbie Williams praised George Michael in a Smooth Radio interview: 'I just thought he was a god.". Picture: Getty On a visit to see us at Smooth Radio, Robbie Williams opened up about the influence George Michael had on him when he was starting out as a solo star. Robbie said George's music was 'eternal' and that the singer 'was a god' - no small praise! "I was equal parts inspired and terrified, not of George, but of the prospect of trying to be something like George," Robbie said. "I was on a few award ceremonies with him in Take That and when I had just left Take That. And when he arrived on stage, whether it be rehearsing or doing the actual performance, you were in the presence of such a magnetic personality, such charisma.



"So I used to be at the side of the stage going ‘how on earth can I beat that? Because that’s godlike’. And of course, his music will last forever. His music is eternal. He inspired in a lot of different ways. I just thought he was a god."

Sir Elton John George Michael and Sir Elton John had a friendship that lasted a lifetime. Picture: Getty Sir Elton John would be the first to say he and George Michael had a turbulent friendship at times, but it only seemed to make the pair stronger in the long run. The duo fell out a few times in their lives, notably about Elton's criticism of George's album 'Patience' in 2004 and the star reportedly wanting George to go to rehab in 2012, however the two had a deep love and respect for one another and their friendship endured for a lifetime. Elton John pays emotional tribute to friend George Michael at BST Hyde Park show

"He was probably one of the most brilliant songwriters this country's ever produced, and certainly one of the best vocalists ever, one of the best in the world," Elton said on his radio show The Rocket Hour in February 2017, a month after George's untimely death. Watch Elton John and George Michael's stunning 1985 duet of 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me' below: "It was an amazing friendship based on music to start with, and I remember sitting in the car just off of Hyde Park listening to a cassette of 'Wake Me Up Before You Go Go' and I said, 'George, that's the nearest record I've heard to a Motown record for years and years.' "It was such a great record, and he and I became great friends. I just want to remember him for his wonderful music and his kindness, which people are commenting on." "He was the kindest, most generous man, and did it without wanting any publicity. I've seen him being so kind to so many people. I'll miss him so much for his music but more than anything for his humanity."