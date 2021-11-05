When George Michael visited a dog shelter with Geri Halliwell, and made our hearts melt

When George Michael visited dog shelter with Geri Halliwell, and made our hearts melt.

By Sian Moore

Close pals George Michael and Geri Halliwell visited London’s Battersea Dogs and Cats Home together in the '90s, and both of them were besotted with the rescue pups.

It's no secret that dogs held a special place in George Michael's heart.

The 'Careless Whisper' singer frequently shared clips of his four-legged friends to social media, and fans might well remember his adorable yellow Labradors Meggy and Abby.

And now unearthed footage of the late music legend, originally shown in Geri Halliwell's 1999 documentary Geri, captures the warmth and kindness towards animals that Michael was renowned for (watch below).

In the footage, we see the two music stars visiting London's Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, as Ginger Spice looks to adopt her first dog.

As well as seeing a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Michael's love for animals, we also get to see the close friendship George and Geri shared.

While filling in an adoption form, a member of staff warns the Spice Girls singer that pet vaccinations could cost anywhere between £25 to £35, to which Michael quickly quips: "If it's going to cost you £25, you don't want that."

Moments later, we see the pair being introduced to a 'stinky' 6-month old Shih Tzu, who are instantly besotted with the fluffy pooch.

As the dog enthusiastically licks Halliwell, George watches on with a grin, before taunting, "they do that to everyone that comes by".

But he can't resist coming closer for a stroke, and doesn't hesitate to take the rescue puppy into his arms when Geri offers.

As soon as the dog is in Michael's arms, he showers it with kisses as it nuzzles into him.

The camera zooms in on the heartwarming moment, as the 'Faith' singer beams while the sweet Shih Tzu licks his face.

Later during the visit, Halliwell is introduced to an elderly dog who she thinks "looks really sad". In the next clip, Geri is in tears as she strokes the small canine, after learning its owner has died.

"What was that, have one of the dogs upset her?" George asks as he comforts the crying singer, asking her: "Which one, the little one?"

He realises which dog spurred on the emotion, adding, "it's sad, isn't it?"

Halliwell did end up adopting the sweet Shih Tzu from earlier in the video, who she named Harry. Sadly, the dog passed away in 2016.

How many dogs did George Michael have?

George had two yellow Labrador sisters, Meggy and Abby.

The Wham! legend got them as puppies when he was with Kenny Goss in 2006.

George Michael walking his Labrador. Picture: Getty

Sadly, both of the pups have now died; Meggy passed away in 2015, and Abby in 2018, two years after the death of her owner.

Meg's ashes are with Michael at his grave in Highgate Cemetery.

The late singer's cousin Alex Georgiou confirmed Abby's death on social media at the time, writing: "You will always be my sunshine and I promise one day I will come and find you but for now my sweetheart run and play with Meggy and George over Rainbow Bridge into the meadows out in the sun they are waiting for you."