Geri Halliwell facts: Spice Girls singer's age, husband, children, songs and career revealed

By Tom Owen

In the dazzling realm of 1990s pop music, where girl power reigned supreme and platform shoes were the height of fashion, emerged a charismatic redhead who would capture the hearts of millions worldwide.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Geri Halliwell, famously known as Ginger Spice, transcended the confines of a girl group to become a symbol of empowerment, individuality, and unapologetic confidence.

With a distinctive personality as fiery as her hair, Geri embarked on a journey that went far beyond the confines of music charts and tabloid headlines.

From her meteoric rise as a Spice Girl to her evolution as a solo artist, philanthropist, and role model, let's look at the woman behind the iconic Union Jack dress, reminding us all of the power of self-belief and authenticity in the face of fame.