Mel C facts: Spice Girls singer's age, boyfriend, children and songs revealed

8 June 2023, 13:52

Mel C
Mel C. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Melanie C became a worldwide superstar when her group the Spice Girls became pop icons in 1996.

For five years, the Spice Girls dominated the charts thanks to infectious pop hits like 'Wannabe', 'Say You'll Be There' and 'Spice Up Your Life'.

Mel C - also known as Sporty Spice - also managed to carve herself a particularly successful solo career, and is still a regular on British TV screens nearly 30 years since Girl Power kicked off.

Since 1996, Mel C has sold more than 123 million records, including 100 million copies with the Spice Girls, and 23 million solo.

  1. How old is Mel C and where is she from?

    The Spice Girls in 1996
    The Spice Girls in 1996. Picture: Getty

    Full name Melanie Jayne Chisholm, she was born on January 12, 1974. She celebrated her 49th birthday in 2023.

    She was born in Whiston, Lancashire, and was the only daughter of parents Joan O'Neill, a secretary, personal assistant and singer, and Alan Chisholm, a fitter.

    Her parents had split up by the time Mel was four. Her mother remarried and had more children, including racing driver Paul O'Neill.

    After school, Mel studied for a diploma course in singing, dancing, and musical theatre at the Doreen Bird College of Performing Arts in London.

    It was here that she replied to an advert in The Stage, which was looking to form a new girl group, later to become the Spice Girls.

    Around 400 women answered the advert. Geri Halliwell, Mel, Victoria Adams and Melanie Brown were originally chosen as the members of the group, and then formed a quintet with Emma Bunton.

  2. What are Mel C's biggest songs?

    Bryan Adams and Melanie C - When You're Gone (Classic Version)

    With the Spice Girls, the group scored hits with:

    • Wannabe
    • Say You'll Be There
    • 2 Become 1
    • Mama
    • Who Do You Think You Are
    • Spice Up Your Life
    • Too Much
    • Stop
    • Viva Forever
    • Goodbye
    • Holler

    As a solo artist, Mel C's biggest hits include:

    • Goin' Down
    • Northern Star
    • Never Be the Same Again
    • I Turn to You
    • When You're Gone (with Bryan Adams)
    • Here It Comes Again
    • Next Best Superstar
    • Loving You (with Matt Cardle)

    Mel C has released eight studio albums since her debut Northern Star in 1999. Her most recent was 2020's self-titled album.

  3. Is Mel C married and does she have children?

    Mel C and her former partner Thomas Starr in 2010
    Mel C and her former partner Thomas Starr in 2010. Picture: Getty

    In 1997, Mel C had a month-long relationship with Robbie Williams. In 1998, she dated record producer Jake Davies, and later that year, she was linked with Red Hot Chili Peppers lead singer Anthony Kiedis.

    Mel was also with Thomas Starr for 10 years until 2012. In 2009, Mel gave birth to a daughter, Scarlet.

    She later spoke about her split from Starr, saying: "I make big decisions. Leaving her dad was hard but I wasn't happy and she wasn't happy, and it wasn't the environment I wanted my child to grow up in."

    From 2015 to 2022, she was in a relationship with Joe Marshall, her manager at the time.

    In February 2023, Mel was reported to be in a relationship with her friend of 25 years, art gallery owner Cassius Colman.

