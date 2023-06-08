Mel C facts: Spice Girls singer's age, boyfriend, children and songs revealed

By Tom Owen

Melanie C became a worldwide superstar when her group the Spice Girls became pop icons in 1996.

For five years, the Spice Girls dominated the charts thanks to infectious pop hits like 'Wannabe', 'Say You'll Be There' and 'Spice Up Your Life'.

Mel C - also known as Sporty Spice - also managed to carve herself a particularly successful solo career, and is still a regular on British TV screens nearly 30 years since Girl Power kicked off.

Since 1996, Mel C has sold more than 123 million records, including 100 million copies with the Spice Girls, and 23 million solo.