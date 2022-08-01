Bryan Adams and Mel C release excellent new version of 'When You're Gone' duet

1 August 2022, 09:43

Bryan Adams and Mel C are back
Bryan Adams and Mel C are back. Picture: Getty/Bryan Adams

By Tom Eames

In 1998, Bryan Adams and Mel C became an unlikely duo, and their song 'When You're Gone' became one of the 1990s' best duets.

Now over 20 years later, Bryan Adams and Spice Girls legend Mel C have teamed up once more for a brand new version of their classic pop anthem.

Bryan announced to his fans that he has released his new EP Classic Part II, containing newly-recorded versions of some of his most famous songs.

The pair also recorded an updated video for the song, which you can watch below:

Bryan Adams has initially wanted Sheryl Crow to perform the song as a duet, but did not receive a response from her at the time.

He unexpectedly met Mel C inside a hotel elevator in Los Angeles, where he asked her to appear on 'When You're Gone' instead. He had first met her on Top of the Pops during the Spice Girls' performance of 'Wannabe' in 1996.

It peaked at number 3 in the UK, but sold just under a million copies, making it one of the year's best-selling singles.

Bryan's new Classic II compilation also features updated versions of his songs 'Cuts Like a Knife', 'Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman' and 'Can't Stop This Thing We Started'.

