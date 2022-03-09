Why Bryan Adams didn’t get to enjoy ‘Everything I Do’ being number one for 16 weeks

9 March 2022, 10:33

By Mayer Nissim

Bryan Adams still holds the chart record for the longest-running consecutive UK number one.

In 1991, Bryan Adams made UK chart history when his song '(Everything I Do) I Do It For You' went to number one and stayed there for a record-breaking 16 weeks.

Propelled by the success of hit Kevin Costner movie Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, the song won a Grammy, was nominated for an Oscar, also went to number one in the US and topped the Europe-wide chart for 18 weeks in a row.

You might think that the incredible run at the top of the UK charts would be one of the most fun parts of Adams's career, but he's revealed that he was so busy at the time he never really got to enjoy it.

"I was on tour," Adams explained to The Independent.

"People were always saying, 'You're Number 1 in England', but I wasn't around to witness it. I was playing gigs, non-stop. I was on tour, literally, for four years.

"So the way it changed was suddenly, I was playing a lot more places, to much bigger crowds. And for a lot longer tours."

He added: "I don't suppose I ever really got to enjoy the surreal aspect of being No 1 for four months. I was only told about it.

"And I remember, there was a joke at the time about Terry Waite. And how the first thing he said after he was released as a hostage was, ‘Is Bryan Adams still No 1?'."

Adams explained that it was only possible to write such a universal song because of his collaboration with superstar songwriter and producer Robert 'Mutt' Lange, who also scored major hits with AC/DC, Def Leppard and Shania Twain.

The pair joined forces once more on Adams's new album So Happy It Hurts, which is released this Friday (March 11).

Adams is playing a massive UK tour this spring and summer in support of the record.

