Bryan Adams announces UK tour in support of new album So Happy It Hurts

11 October 2021, 12:06

Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams. Picture: Live Nation

By Mayer Nissim

After playing some classic albums in full, Bryan Adams takes his new one on the road.

Bryan Adams has announced a number of new UK tour dates for next year.

The singer-songwriter has added a dozen new shows to his touring plans for 2022, in support of his upcoming 15th studio album.

So Happy It Hurts will be released in March 2022.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale at 9am this Friday, October 15.

The full updated tour dates are as follows:

  • Mon 9 May – London, Royal Albert Hall
  • Tue 10 May – London, Royal Albert Hall
  • Wed 11 May – London, Royal Albert Hall
  • Fri 13 May – Brighton, Brighton Centre
  • Sat 14 May – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
  • Sun 15 May – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
  • Tues 17 May – Manchester, AO Arena
  • Weds 18 May – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
  • Fri 20 May – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
  • Sun 22 May – Aberdeen, P&J Live Arena
  • Mon 23 May – Glasgow, SSE Arena
  • Weds 25 May – Hull, Bonus Arena
  • Thurs 26 May – London, The O2 Arena
  • Weds 29 June – Cornwall, Eden Sessions
  • Fri 1 July – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre
  • Sat 2 July – Widnes, Halton Stadium
  • Sun 3 July – Telford, QE2 Arena
  • Tues 5 July – Durham, Emirates Riverside
  • Weds 6 July – Kelso, Floors Castle
  • Fri 8 July – Norwich, Blickling Estate
  • Sat 9 July – Cornbury Music Festival
  • Sun 10 July – Leeds, Harewood House
  • Mon 11 July – Cardiff, Cardiff Castle
The Royal Albert Hall shows at the start of the tour will see Adams play his albums Cut Like A Knife (May 9), Into The Fire (May 10) and Waking Up The Neighbours (May 11) in full.

Adams will also play a six-night residency at the Encore Theater at Wynn, Las Vegas this November.

He recently teased the release of a new song this week.

