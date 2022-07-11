Exclusive

Pepsi & Shirlie look back on George Michael friendship and joining Wham: "It was fate we all met"

11 July 2022, 06:00 | Updated: 11 July 2022, 09:01

Pepsi & Shirlie speak to Smooth
Pepsi & Shirlie speak to Smooth. Picture: Getty/Smooth

By Tom Eames

Pepsi & Shirlie burst onto the pop scene in the early 1980s when they formed part of Wham! alongside friends George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley.

The pair appeared as backing dancers and singers for the legendary pop duo, and later formed their own successful pop act after Wham! called it a day in 1986.

In an exclusive interview with Smooth Radio's Paul Phear, Pepsi & Shirlie open up about their close friendship with George Michael, how they joined Wham! in the first place, and the legacy they all left behind.

Watch the interview in full on Global Player here

In the Global Player special, Pepsi & Shirlie speak about the magical moment that they first heard 'Careless Whisper' in Shirlie's car, how George first came out to Shirlie, and the power of George and Wham!'s music to this day.

They also speak about what it was like to go out on their own, and how they both met George and Andrew as youngsters.

Andrew played 'Careless Whisper'. And I literally went cold, and just had a vision – because I’m always very intuitive. I just had this vision of this voice— I’d never heard a voice like this, first of all. It was just something I hadn’t heard before in a male singer. And I remember thinking, 'The whole world is going to know this person. They’re going to know him. That voice is just so appealing to every sensory cell in your body'.

- Shirlie Kemp

The interview is a revealing and moving look back at one of pop's best-ever groups, and is a much watch for any George Michael fan.

Speaking about how she met the duo, Shirlie said: "I was the year above them. So I didn’t hang out with them at school. But I bumped into Andrew once we’d all left school, and we just remembered each other from school, and spoke about music for a whole night.

"I went through the whole punk thing, watching bands, and it was just something I loved. And I hadn’t met someone so passionate about music. So he ended up going, 'You’ve got to come and see Yog.'

Wham On Stage with Pepsi & Shirlie
Wham On Stage with Pepsi & Shirlie. Picture: Getty

"And I was going, 'Now, who’s Yog?'. I couldn’t remember who Yog was from school. And then as soon as we went to his house – I drove – he opened the door, and I went, 'Oh, the boy who used to play violin.' So I’d remembered him.

"And it was so lovely because the three of us, as fast as I connected with Pepsi in my car – me, George, and Andrew just got on so well. I don’t know. It’s just a connection that I’d not really had before so instant."

On joining Wham!, Pepsi said: "I think for us, we were very fortunate as far as – we weren’t stuck in the back doing vocals. We were actually upfront with George and Andrew.

"They had a set of backing vocals, but we were part of the show. It was something I had to actually get used to, because I was like, 'OK, I’m going to be a backing vocalist for Wham.' But Andrew was like, I remember, being a bit concerned as to… 'When am I going to do my backing vocals?'

Pepsi & Shirlie
Pepsi & Shirlie. Picture: Getty

"Shirlie was like, 'OK, let me talk to the boys about this'. And Andrew said to me 'Right, Peps. Do you want to be stuck behind a microphone, doing the backing vocals? Or do you want to be upfront with us?'

"And that’s what happened. We ended up being like the dancers and part of the entertainment and everything. So we were just up there with the boys. Which one would you choose? I chose being up there with the boys."

Watch the full interview exclusively on Global Player here

Pepsi & Shirlie's autobiography It's All in Black and White is out now in paperback.

George Michael's special 25th anniversary edition of Older is released on August 12.

More from George Michael

See more More from George Michael

George Michael's best songs

George Michael's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

George Michael in 2007

George Michael facts: Singer's age, songs, family, partner and death explained
Barry Gibb (right) had lived in Miami since 1975 with his wife Linda and their five children, and Michael Jackson (left) felt at home in the spacious water-front property.

Barry Gibb reveals Michael Jackson secretly lived with him to escape fame: 'He slept on the floor'

Barry Gibb

George Michael joined Paul Young for an unplanned performance, and blew the Wembley Arena audience away.

When George Michael joined Paul Young for a surprise rendition of ‘Every Time You Go Away’
Accompanied by a guitarist, keyboard player and two back up singers, Kelly gave a stunning, stripped back version of 'Careless Whisper' in a beautiful tribute to George Michael.

Best 'Careless Whisper' cover ever? Kelly Clarkson sings George Michael hit in stunning video
Friends of George Michael has spoken out about the impact the star had on their lives. (Clockwise from left: George Michael and Geri Halliwell, Elton John, Andrew Ridgeley, Brian May and Robbie Williams))

How George Michael changed my life: Famous friends reveal his lasting influence

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Joe Cocker

Joe Cocker's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Ringo Starr revealed the incredible last thing George Harrison said to him on his deathbed in a 2011 documentary.

Ringo Starr reveals George Harrison's final words to him was a bittersweet joke on his deathbed

Beatles

Madonna - Like a Prayer

The Story of... 'Like a Prayer' by Madonna

Madonna

Queen + Adam Lambert in concert

Adam Lambert belts out stunning performance of 'Nessun Dorma' live in Italy with Queen

Queen

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue in Neighbours

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan share adorable Neighbours reunion pictures

TV & Film

Bryan Ferry became a cultural icon during his time in Roxy Music.

Bryan Ferry facts: Roxy Music singer's age, wife, children, and career revealed

Music