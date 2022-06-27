Pepsi and Shirlie facts: Wham! singers' ages, husbands, children and songs revealed

By Tom Eames

Pepsi and Shirlie were one of the most popular pop duos of the 1980s.

The pair first found fame as backing singers and dancers for Wham! - comprised of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley - and they often appeared on stage and music videos for the legendary duo.

When Wham! called it a day in 1986, Pepsi and Shirlie continued as their own pop group, scoring a couple of big hits.

The girls are now back with their memoir All in Black and White, where they discuss their lives and careers, including their time as part of the world's biggest pop band.