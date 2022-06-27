Pepsi and Shirlie facts: Wham! singers' ages, husbands, children and songs revealed

27 June 2022, 15:06

Pepsi & Shirlie
Pepsi & Shirlie. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Pepsi and Shirlie were one of the most popular pop duos of the 1980s.

The pair first found fame as backing singers and dancers for Wham! - comprised of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley - and they often appeared on stage and music videos for the legendary duo.

When Wham! called it a day in 1986, Pepsi and Shirlie continued as their own pop group, scoring a couple of big hits.

The girls are now back with their memoir All in Black and White, where they discuss their lives and careers, including their time as part of the world's biggest pop band.

  1. When did Pepsi and Shirlie join Wham?

    Shirlie Holliman (now Shirlie Kemp) had intended to train as a horse riding instructor, but after she developed hay fever at 18, and with nothing else to do, her then-boyfriend Andrew Ridgeley suggested she come and dance while he and friend George Michael's band played at a local venue.

    Alongside Dee C Lee, Shirlie joined Wham! full time as their backing dancer and singer.

    However, Lee left the group to join the Style Council (and future husband Paul Weller), and she was replaced by Helen ‘Pepsi’ DeMacque.

  2. How old are Pepsi and Shirlie?

    Pepsi and Shirlie performing in 2012
    Pepsi and Shirlie performing in 2012. Picture: Getty

    Pepsi was born on December 10, 1958. She celebrated her 63rd birthday in 2021.

    She was born in Paddington, London, after her parents emigrated to Britain in the 1950s from St Lucia.

    Shirlie was born on April 18, 1962, and celebrated her 60th birthday in 2022. She was born in Bushey Heath, Hertfordshire.

  3. What songs did Pepsi and Shirlie record?

    Pepsi and Shirlie released two albums as a duo: 1987's All Right Now and 1991's Change.

    They scored two UK top 10 hits: 'Heartache' was a number two single in 1986 (kept off number one by George Michael!), and 'Goodbye Stranger' peaked at number nine in 1987.

  4. What did Pepsi and Shirlie do next?

    Pepsi & Shirlie returned in 2000 to record backing vocals on Geri Halliwell's UK number one hit 'Bag It Up'.

    The duo also reunited for the Here & Now 10th Anniversary tour in 2011.

    The pair also appeared on stage at the 2017 Brit Awards to pay tribute to George Michael, alongside Andrew Ridgeley.

  5. Who are Pepsi and Shirlie's husbands and how many children do they have?

    Martin and Shirlie Kemp
    Martin and Shirlie Kemp. Picture: Getty

    Pepsi now lives with husband James Crockett in St Lucia, where they operate a charter sailing business.

    Shirlie married Spandau Ballet bassist and actor Martin Kemp in 1988.

    The couple met through mutual friend George Michael, and they married in St Lucia.

    They have two children: daughter Harley Moon Kemp (born 1989), and son Roman Kemp (born 1993).

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Backstreet Boys and Westlife team up

Westlife and Backstreet Boys team up for incredible live-stream duet on two classic tracks

Westlife

Darren Hayes will celebrate Savage Garden on tour

Darren Hayes announces massive UK tour to mark Savage Garden's 25th anniversary
Diana Ross and Pet Shop Boys at Glastonbury 2022

Diana Ross and Pet Shop Boys take the final day of Glastonbury by storm with hits-laden sets
John Mayer performing at Michael Jackson's memorial

When John Mayer played 'Human Nature' at Michael Jackson's memorial and the world went silent

Michael Jackson

Paul McCartney performed a duet with John Lennon at Glastonbury

Glastonbury: Paul McCartney 'duets' with John Lennon and Bruce Springsteen makes surprise appearance

Paul McCartney

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed