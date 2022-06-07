Andrew Ridgeley is working on a new Wham! and George Michael documentary for Netflix

Andrew Ridgeley is working on a new Wham! and George Michael documentary for Netflix. Picture: Getty Images

By Tom Eames

A new Wham! documentary will be coming to Netflix in the near future.

Wham! star Andrew Ridgeley is working alongside Netflix to make the special film, which will look back at the legendary pop duo, which introduced the world to George Michael.

The documentary will give fans an intimate and behind-the-scenes look at Wham!'s career as a duo during the 1980s.

"The Netflix team jumped at the chance to make this film," a source told The Sun. "The Wham! story is an incredible one and who better to offer insight than Andrew?

"It is a really exciting project, and they are putting a lot of resources into it. Andrew is also very keen for the opportunity to look back over his years with George in the band – though it will, of course, be bittersweet for him."

The documentary follows the upcoming June 22 release of George Michael: Freedom Uncut, an extended version of the 2017 documentary about the late singer's life and career.

George Michael died on Christmas Day in 2016, aged 53. He was one of the most successful and popular artists of all time.

The upcoming Wham! documentary will pay tribute to George, and the success he found with Andrew Ridgeley as part of Wham! before he went solo.

Andrew Ridgeley previously released his autobiography George and Me, which will no doubt be used as much of the documentary's source material.

