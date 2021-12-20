George Michael’s headstone revealed nearly five years after his death

George Michael's headstone revealed nearly five years after his death.

By Hannah Lovejoy

George Michael’s final resting place is finally complete as his headstone has been revealed nearly five years on from his death.

George Michael was one the world’s most beloved singers and he passed away on Christmas Day in 2016.

As the fifth year of George’s passing approaches, his headstone has been placed - he is buried alongside his mother and sister.

The headstone has George’s full name, date of birth and date of death engraved - it also reads: “Beloved Son, Brother, Friend”.

George Michael's headstone revealed nearly five years after his death.

The memorial message is carved into a rectangular marble slab and the first image was shared via The Sun.

George passed away at his home in Goring-on-Thames on December 25, 2016 - he died from natural causes and was 53-years-old.

The funeral of George took place on March 29, 2017 - it was a private ceremony and he was buried in Highgate Cemetery in North London near his mother’s grave.

George’s sister Melanie also sadly passed away exactly three years after him on Christmas Day in 2019. Melanie is also buried near George and their mother, Lesley Angold (née Harrison).

George Michael's headstone revealed nearly five years after his death.

While George has passed on, his legacy continues to live and one thing he was known for was his generosity. George’s estate continues to give money away to various places in honour of the late star’s wishes.

The Wham member is said to be the mystery donor who funds the annual Christmas lights and decorations for the London borough of Highgate. George’s love of the location is well documented as he lived there for many years and is also buried in the area.

George’s estate is said to have continued his annual donation to the borough’s Christmas display every year since his passing in 2016.

The ‘Last Christmas’ singer lived in a Grade II listed building in Highgate for over a decade from 2002 until he died.