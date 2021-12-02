George Michael revealed as secret Christmas lights donator five years after his death

2 December 2021, 14:36

Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Music icon George Michael is said to be an anonymous donor to a London borough and their annual Christmas display.

George Michael has been known for his generous heart and it seems that is part of his legacy as his estate has been continuing to give money away nearly five years on from his death.

The ‘Last Christmas’ singer is thought to be the mystery donor who keeps the London borough of Highgate lit every Christmas. George’s estate is said to have continued his annual donation ever since his passing on Christmas Day in 2016.

George lived in the borough of Highgate in a Grade II listed building from 2002 until his passing in 2016 and he is also thought to be buried in the area.

Before George died, it’s thought that he was the largest private sponsor of the North London area’s Christmas fair and also paid for the Highgate festive tree.

According to Ham & High, the local estate agents organising the lighting event confirmed this information. They noted that George has been a secret donor for “many years”.

"George Michael was our secret benefactor for many years, and he loved the Christmas lights,” estate agent Chris Underhill said.

The Prickett and Ellis Estate Agents employee continued: “Luckily, his estate continues to support us even after his death."

George’s death was a tragic and shocking loss for his fans and the music community. He died on Christmas Day in 2016 due to health complications.

After his passing, George’s beloved Highgate home was said to have been left to his father Kyriacos Panayiotou. It’s thought that he sold the property four years after his son’s death.

Since his death, George’s family have written annual letters of thanks to his fans who continue to support his music and legacy. George’s sister Melanie used to pen the family statements but she has also since sadly passed away. Another sibling of George’s named Yioda has since taken over the annual letter.

In her last Christmas letter, Yioda wrote: "Hello Everybody, Lovelies and Friends everywhere. At this time last year Melanie was writing to you, as she had done so beautifully since George passed away on Christmas Day 2016, to thank you all for the love and good wishes you had sent to the family in 2019.

"Melanie loved to communicate with George’s fans and Lovelies all over the world, but when she wrote… We will be swerving the bad and enjoying the good as much as we can this coming year…, none of us could have known just what a tough year 2020 would turn out to be, and none of us could have known that within a few days she would be taken from us so suddenly.

"We want to thank all of you who sent us your thoughts and love last Christmas when Melanie passed away; we read every message and your words and love were a huge comfort at a time of terrible sadness."

