When George Michael secretly donated £500,000 to AIDS charity

1 December 2021, 10:56

George Michael donated thousands to AIDS charities
George Michael donated thousands to AIDS charities. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

George Michael sent hundreds of thousands of pounds to keep an HIV trust running in memory of his first love.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Project Angel Food has said that the late singer would often send them cheques to keep them afloat.

The Los Angeles-based charity was founded in 1989 to help people suffering from malnutrition and HIV.

Richard Ayoub, executive director of Project Angel Food, told The Mirror: “We can’t thank him enough.

"He was so supportive and is the single largest donor in our history. He sent a $25k donation to us religiously every year to the tune of more than half a million dollars.

“His passion and love and support was felt here every single year.”

Richard explained that George Michael deliberately kept his contributions to the charity private to avoid any “fanfare”, and also donated his Mercedes to sell at auction.

The executive also praised the singer’s fans for pledging their help to the cause, by covering some of the money they no longer receive.

George had donated to the charity every year since 1993, when he lost his boyfriend Anselmo Feleppa at the age of 36.

George described Anselmo as his “saviour” during the recent Channel 4 documentary Freedom, and said he was “the first time he loved someone selflessly”.

Since George's death on Christmas Day 2016, there have been various accounts of his generosity. Lynette Gillard received a secret £9,000 donation from him after she spoke of her desire for IVF treatment on Deal or No Deal.

George Michael's best songs

George Michael's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

George Michael in 2007

George Michael facts: Singer's age, songs, family, partner and death explained
The Freddie Mercury Tribute concert saw the George Michael and Lisa Stansfield (top) join stars including David Bowie and Annie Lennox in celebrating the life of the Queen frontman.

The Freddie Mercury tribute concert: A guide to the greatest gig of the '90s

The Freddie Mercury tribute concert: A guide to the greatest gig of the ‘90s

Freddie Mercury

Christmas songs

The 30 best Christmas songs of all time, ranked

Christmas

Joe McElderry is heading out on tour to perform the music of his idol George Michael.

Joe McElderry celebrates the music of his idol George Michael with 2022 Freedom tour
When George Michael visited dog shelter with Geri Halliwell, and made our hearts melt

When George Michael visited a dog shelter with Geri Halliwell, and made our hearts melt
Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Ed Sheeran and Elton John - Merry Christmas

Ed Sheeran does Love Actually to tease his Elton John Christmas duet single

Ed Sheeran

Michael Bublé announces a brand new UK tour

Michael Bublé announces new UK tour dates for 2022 at amazing venues

Michael Bublé

What Christmas song are you?

QUIZ: What Christmas song are you? Answer these festive questions and find out!

Quizzes

Brian May

Brian May denies being unfriendly to trans people: "My heart is open as always"

Queen

Cliff Richard and Collabro

Cliff Richard releases new version of Christmas classic 'Mistletoe and Wine' with Collabro

Music

Leona Lewis appears on episode 4 of Smooth's Famous Firsts podcast

Smooth's Famous Firsts Podcast: Leona Lewis reflects on 15 years since X Factor and making a Christmas classic

Music