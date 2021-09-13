Don McLean facts: Singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

His mother, Elizabeth Bucci, came from Abruzzo in central Italy.

His grandfather and father, both also named Donald McLean, had roots in Scotland.

Full name Donald McLean III, he was born on October 2, 1945. He celebrated his 75th birthday in 2020.

Who is Don McLean's wife?

Don McLean with second wife Patricia, daughter Jackie and son Wyatt in 2004. Picture: Alamy

Don McLean has been married twice, with both marriages ending in divorce.

His first wife was Carol Sauvion, who later won an Emmy Award for her PBS television series Craft in America.

The couple were married from 1969 to 1976 and had no children.

His second marriage was to Patrisha Shnier McLean from 1987 to 2016.

They have two children together: Jackie and Wyatt.

The end of their marriage saw Don McLean arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, following an incident at their home.

No other details from the incident were reported at the time. He faced six charges, pleading guilty to four as part of a plea agreement. One of the four charges, domestic violence assault, was dismissed.

Don McLean with girlfriend Paris Dunn in 2021. Picture: Getty

He paid about $3,000 in fines and was not sentenced to any jail time. He said that it had been "hard emotional times for my wife, my children and me... the very painful breakdown of an almost 30-year relationship. Our hearts are broken and we must carry on."

As of 2021, Don McLean is in a relationship with model Paris Dunn, who is 48 years younger than him.