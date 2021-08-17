Don McLean picks up Hollywood Walk of Fame star with 27-year-old girlfriend

Don McClean gets his Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Picture: Getty

By Mayer Nissim

The 'American Pie' singer is also joined by pal 'Weird Al' Yankovic as he receives his honour.

Don McLean has received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 'American Pie' singer was joined by his girlfriend Paris Dylan, 27, when he picked up the accolade yesterday (August 16).

The pair have been dating for around five years, soon after McClean's split from his second wife Patrisha Shnier.

Joining McLean and Dylan was comedy music icon 'Weird Al' Yankovic, who has been friends with McLean for many years, and even released a Star Wars-inspired version of 'American Pie' back in 1999.

"This is a very special day for me, awards are given every year on those television programs, and every year a new person is named a favourite, however, this award is forever," McLean said.

"This is an honour I get to share with friends, fans, and whoever walks down Hollywood Boulevard."

McClean was appropriately given his star in a ceremony in front of The Pie Hole restaurant, at 6314 Hollywood Boulevard on the corner of Hollywood and Vine.

Also at the ceremony were the five-piece a capella group Home Free, who performed 'American Pie' while fans in attendance joined in.

The group had recorded a version of the song with McClean last year.