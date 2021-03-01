The Freddie Mercury tribute concert: A guide to the greatest gig of the ‘90s

The Freddie Mercury Tribute concert saw the George Michael and Lisa Stansfield (top) join stars including David Bowie and Annie Lennox (bottom) in celebrating the life of the Queen frontman. Picture: Getty

Where the gig took place, who performed, how many watched and the legacy it left behind: Everything you need to know about one of the greatest concerts in living memory.

Freddie Mercury's death from AIDS on November 24, 1991 was mourned the world over.

The Queen frontman's untimely passing lead to such an outpouring of grief across the globe that his bandmates Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon decided Freddie needed a memorial like no other.

Within six months of Freddie Mercury's death, a tribute concert was arranged where the greatest performers from music and stage were invited to give tribute to the Queen star for one last time.

The concert celebrated the life and legacy of the star and was also a benefit concert for AIDS Awareness, with proceeds going to raise money for AIDS research and spread awareness about the disease.

Here we bring you everything you need to know about 1992's sensational Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert...

Performers from across the world descended on London for the special one-off Freddie Mercury tribute gig, pictured. Picture: Getty