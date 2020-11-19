Huge 65,000 crowd singing entire 6 minutes of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in unison is spectacular

19 November 2020, 15:08 | Updated: 19 November 2020, 15:58

The incredible moment occurred in Hyde Park on July 1, 2017 when Green Day were in London on their Revolution Radio tour.
By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Decades after Freddie Mercury died a crowd in Hyde Park - gathered for Green day concert - gave a word-perfect impromptu performance of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

Footage of 65,000 people singing Freddie Mercury's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' is one of the most moving videos we've seen in a long time.

As the band were backstage preparing for the massive stadium show, the huge crowd were being entertained by music played over the speaker system.

What could have just been a spine-tingling few moments turned into an entire 6 minutes, as the massive crowd sang every lyric word-perfectly of the famous song. Pictured, Freddie Mercury on stage at Live Aid July 13, 1985
What could have just been a spine-tingling few moments turned into an entire 6 minutes, as the massive crowd sang every lyric word-perfectly of the famous song. Pictured, Freddie Mercury on stage at Live Aid July 13, 1985. Picture: Getty

But when the opening bars of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' began, a magical moment took place.

In a completely impromptu move, 65,000 people started singing the song in unison, paying tribute to Freddie Mercury in the most moving way possible.

And what could have just been a spine-tingling few moments turned into an entire 6 minutes, as the massive crowd sang every word-perfect lyric of the famous song.

The entire moment was captured on Green Day's on-stage camera, set-up to film the crowd's reaction during the concert and was released by the band after the incredible performance captured Queen's fans hearts.

See full video below:

One YouTube commentator said of Freddie Mercury: "If you can rock 65,000 people in a concert 27 years after your death and without being there, you are not just a singer, you are a legend."

"This is one of THE BEST THINGS I have ever been privileged to see and hear," said another.

"Just goes to show how music DOES change lives. But the most poignant moment for me was when I full screened the video to get the full HD experience and while they were singing.

"Look at the sky, it's almost like Freddie Mercury was there, in the clouds, taking this all in."

