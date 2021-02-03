Jaw-dropping moment Brian May played 'God Save The Queen' on the roof of Buckingham Palace

3 February 2021, 16:55 | Updated: 3 February 2021, 17:14

The Guitarist performed the lonely solo high above the city and was accompanied by the orchestra far below him in the Palace gardens, whilst being projected live to millions of people across the world.
The Guitarist performed the lonely solo high above the city and was accompanied by the orchestra far below him in the Palace gardens, whilst being projected live to millions of people across the world. Picture: BBC

Brian May was taking part in the concert 'Party at the Palace' in 2002 when he played an incredible guitar solo of 'God Save The Queen' on the roof of her Majesty's primary residence, Buckingham Palace.

It has since become a highlight of British music history, one that Brian May – nor anyone present – will ever forget.

The lead guitarist of Queen was due to perform at 'Party at the Palace', a concert in celebration of the Queen's Golden Jubilee, when it was decided he would do something out of the ordinary to open the night.

See more: Queen’s Brian May giving a tutorial on how to play ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is so soothing

Brian May then made his way all the way up through the floors of the palace and out onto its roof high among the battlements, for an extraordinary performance of 'God Save The Queen'.

It's been 19 years since Queen's Brian May played the guitar on top of Buckingham Palace for the Queen's Golden Jubilee
It's been 19 years since Queen's Brian May played the guitar on top of Buckingham Palace for the Queen's Golden Jubilee. Picture: BBC
Brian May made his way all the way up through Buckingham Palace, out onto its roof and high among the battlements, for an extraordinary performance of 'God Save The Queen'.
Brian May made his way all the way up through Buckingham Palace, out onto its roof and high among the battlements, for an extraordinary performance of 'God Save The Queen'. Picture: BBC

The Guitarist performed the lonely solo high above the city and was accompanied by an orchestra far below him in the palace gardens, whilst being projected live to millions of people across the world.

See more: Queen: Freddie Mercury and Brian May's private hotel jam session from 1986 is magnificent

The event saw the great and the good of pop and rock music come together in Buckingham Palace Gardens to celebrate Her Majesty's 50 years as monarch.

Brian was later joined on stage by Roger Taylor to play 'Radio Gaga' with Phil Collins on lead vocals and 'We Will Rock You', 'We Are The Champions' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody', with the cast of the west end's We Will Rock You.

Other performances included Tom Jones singing 'Sex Bomb', Brian Wilson joining the Corrs for a beautiful rendition of 'God Only Knows', Elton John performing 'I Want Love' and Eric Clapton giving a rousing rendition of 'Layla'.

See more: Spine-tingling moment Brian May plays a staggering guitar solo to an empty stadium

Other musicians who performed on the night included Paul McCartney, Rod Stewart, Ozzy Osbourne, Annie Lennox and Tony Bennett, who performed in front of a 12,000 people, with an estimated 1 million people in the streets surrounding the palace and over 200 million watching on TV worldwide.

The incredible line-up has since been touted by many as the greatest concert in Britain since Live Aid and gig is now considered the most impressive collection of musicians on a single stage.
The incredible line-up has since been touted by many as the greatest concert in Britain since Live Aid and gig is now considered the most impressive collection of musicians on a single stage. Picture: Getty

The concert marked the culmination of a huge national day of partying across the country and included some of the biggest hits from the Queen's 50-year reign, and ended on an incredible high.

See more: Freddie Mercury vs Crowd: When the Queen frontman challenged his fans to a spine-tingling sing-off

Brian May, Roger Taylor, Paul McCartney, Rod Stewart and Eric Clapton were joined by Phil Collins, Brian Wilson and Joe Cocker for an epic rendition of the Beatles classic 'All You Need Is Love'.

The incredible line-up has since been touted by many as the greatest concert in Britain since Live Aid, and the gig is now considered the most impressive collection of musicians on a single stage.

More from Queen

See more More from Queen

Queen

The top 20 Queen songs of all time

Features

Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert facts: Queen singer's age, partner, career and American Idol past revealed

Features

Taking to the stage on July 14 and in a nod of respect to the Queen drummer, Adam Lambert invited Roger Taylor to join him on stage for a special performance of 'Under Pressure'.

When Adam Lambert and Roger Taylor sang 'Under Pressure' and Roger’s son stepped up to play drums
Queen were playing a concert at Milton Keynes Bowl in Buckinghamshire on June 5 when Freddie Mercury sat on the stage to play a singing game with the crowd

Freddie Mercury vs Crowd: When the Queen frontman challenged his fans to a spine-tingling sing-off

Freddie Mercury

To pay tribute to David Boiwe, acts from across the world took part in an online concert yesterday (January 10) to celebrate the life and works of the boy from Brixton.

Adam Lambert, Gary Barlow and Boy George perform David Bowie's greatest hits at star-studded tribute concert

David Bowie

Freddie Mercury may have been the frontman of Queen, but it's Brian May's singing voice in a clip from 2003 that blows us away.

Brian May singing duet with Pavarotti on 'Too Much Love Will Kill You' is spectacular
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze were cast as Johnny Castle and Frances "Baby" Houseman in 1987's Dirty Dancing and immediately began hours of latin dance rehearsals (pictured).

Dirty Dancing: Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey mess around in adorable rehearsal video from 1986

TV & Film

Lisa Stansfield in 1990

Lisa Stansfield facts: Singer's age, husband, children, songs and more revealed

Music

Andrew Lloyd Webber's best hit songs

10 hit songs that were written by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Song Lists

Eric Church

Eric Church facts: Country singer's age, wife, children, songs and more revealed

Country

Olivia Newton-John reveals she won't be getting coronavirus vaccine

Olivia Newton-John reveals she won't be getting the coronavirus vaccine

Olivia Newton-John