Ozzy Osbourne facts: Black Sabbath singer's health, age and children revealed

19 January 2022
Ozzy Osbourne may be known as The Prince of Darkness, but just who is the heavy metal star?
Here we bring you all the important facts you need to know about the Birmingham-born singer.
John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne was born on December 3, 1948. He celebrated his 73rd birthday in 2021.
The singer was brought up in Aston, Birmingham with his three older sisters Jean, Iris, and Gillian, and he two younger brothers Paul and Tony.
Ozzy, who credits The Beatles' song 'She Loves You' with him wanting to become a musician, was the lead singer of Sabbath from 1969.
The performer, who gained the nickname 'The Prince Of Darkness' during his time in the band, had increasingly erratic problems with drugs an alcohol and was fired from Black Sabbath in 1979.
Ozzy went on to pursue a highly successful solo career, releasing 12 studio albums - 7 of which went multi-platinum - and became a household name through MTV reality show The Osbournes, a no-holds-barred look at the eccentric life of the Osbourne family, filmed from 2002 to 2005.
Ozzy has reunited a number of times with Black Sabbath since going solo. He helped the group record their final album 13 in 2013 and joined them on their 2017 farewell tour, which culminated in their home city of Birmingham.
Ozzy Osbourne has had a well-publicised battle with alcohol and drugs and told Rolling Stone in 2017 that he realised he needed to clean up his act: "When I started waking up covered in my own urine in a gutter."
Ozzy is now clean and sober and says he relaxes by painting and listening to music, but sadly his health problems don't stop there.
In 2003, Ozzy fell off a quad bike at the family's Buckinghamshire home and broke six ribs and vertebrae in his neck.
In January 2019 Ozzy had a fall in his home, resulting in three operations, two months in hospital and 15 screws in his spine.
The singer had also just recovered from being in hospital with bronchitis and pneumonia when the fall occurred.
Ozzy told The Sun in September 2019: “I’m like a superhero, held together by screws, but I ain’t felt like a superhero for months. I’ve felt dreadful."
In 2020, there was even more bad news for the Prince Of Darkness' health.
Ozzy announced in January that he has been diagnosed with a type of Parkinson's disease called Parkin, and gave details of the diagnosis in an emotional TV interview with Good Morning America.
"It's PRKN 2," said his wife, Sharon. "There's so many different types of Parkinson's; it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's -- it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."
Ozzy Osbourne has been married to Sharon Osbourne since July 1982.
The couple met when Sharon's father, Don Arden, was the manager for Black Sabbath and was instrumental in having Ozzy fired.
Sharon become his girlfriend and took over as his manager in 1979, she is widely regarded as the driving force behind his hugely successful solo career.
Sharon and Ozzy have three children, Aimee, Kelly and Jack and the family became famous overnight with the airing of their MTV reality TV show The Osbournes in 2002.
The show aired until 2005 and did not include eldest daughter Aimee who decided early on that she didn't want to be famous and has stayed out of the public eye.
Since The Osbournes aired, the family have all found individual TV success.
Kelly has been a presenter on the E! channel, Jack has presented his own TV shows including the BBC's Saving Planet Earth in 2007 and Sharon has been a judge on both America's Got Talent and The X Factor.
Throughout his career, Ozzy has been the lead singer of Black Sabbath, has had a hugely successful solo career and found fame as a reality star.
As a result, in 2020 Ozzy's estimated net worth is reported to be $220 million.