Brian May pays heartbreaking tribute to Freddie Mercury on the Queen singer's 75th birthday

6 September 2021, 11:00

Queen in concert
Queen in concert. Picture: Getty

By Mayer Nissim

The guitarist also expresses his sadness at the death of Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding.

Brian May has paid tribute to his late Queen bandmate Freddie Mercury, on what would have been the singer's 75th birthday.

Freddie was born in Zanzibar on September 5, 1946, and formed Queen with May and drummer Roger Taylor in 1970.

He fronted the group until his death in 1991 aged just 45 from AIDS-related complications.

"Sitting here wondering how to wind up this day," May wrote on Instagram.

"To be honest, 5th Sept is not a day of celebration for me … it’s always tinged with darkness and unresolved feelings of regret.

"But this beautiful new portrait of Freddie by my dear friend Chiara @chiaratomaini reminded me that Freddie’s star still burns bright - and who could have imagined that his light would reach every corner of this crowded world …".

He continued: "In the midst of it all, another great sadness - a young and beautiful talent - Sarah Harding - struck down in the prime of her life.

"Sending love to her bandmates tonight - I know how that feels. And heartfelt condolences to her family and friends, including you, dear Talia - I know you were very close.

"And so another night comes down on this side of the planet - and another dawn is on the way - another day - another sunrise - to be grateful for. Onwards, dear folks … let’s not waste a second. Bri"

May recently spoke to Smooth's sister station Gold about how working on his 1992 solo debut album Back to the Light helped him deal with the loss of Freddie.

The album, which features May's solo version of 'Too Much Love Will Kill You', was remastered and re-released earlier this year.

"It’s been a strange journey for me, revisiting, because I went back and immersed myself in it completely," he said of going back to the album.

Last week, Queen's 1975 classic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' was voted the greatest song of all time by Gold listeners, ahead of John Lennon's 'Imagine' at two.

