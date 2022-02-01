Remembering The Queen's incredible Golden Jubilee 'Party at the Palace' concert 20 years on

In 2002, a host of iconic music legends and then-popular artists came together to perform at Buckingham Palace for a truly unique concert.

The Party at the Palace event was held in commemoration of the Golden Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, which occurred over the weekend of June 1-4, 2002.

The special event itself was held at Buckingham Palace Garden on June 3, 2002. It was the pop and rock equivalent of the Prom at the Palace, which focused on classical music.

The event was described as the greatest concert in Britain since Live Aid in 1985, or possibly ever.

Tickets were handed out via a lottery, with 12,000 people attending. An estimated 1 million people watched outside the Palace in The Mall, and around the Queen Victoria Memorial, and 200 million watched live on TV around the world.

But who performed on the day and what other surprises occurred? Let's take a look back...

The House Band (featuring Phil Collins) The house band for whole night consisted of Phil Palmer (guitar), Pino Palladino (bass), Paul Wickens (keyboards), Phil Collins (drums), Ray Cooper (percussion), and Eric Robinson (saxophone). 'Stop!' singer Sam Brown, Margo Buchanan and Claudia Fontaine provided backing vocals, and the Royal Academy of Music Symphony Orchestra was conducted by famous composer Michael Kamen.

The hosts Lenny Henry at the Palace Concert. Picture: Getty The concert was hosted by Lenny Henry and Ben Elton. Between various acts featured short comedy segments featuring Meera Syal, Nina Wadia, Ruby Wax, Kermit the Frog and Barry Humphries (in character as Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson).

Brian May Jaw-dropping moment Brian May played 'God Save The Queen' on the roof of Buckingham Palace Kicking off the night was perhaps the most iconic moment of the night. Queen's Brian May (joined by bandmate Roger Taylor on drums) appeared on the roof of the Palace, performing 'God Save the Queen' on electric guitar. Quite possibly the most British thing to happen ever.

Ricky Martin and Mis-Teeq Ricky Martin with Mis-Teeq. Picture: Getty Perhaps a strange way to kick off the first proper song of the night, but the first act was none other than Latin pop legend Ricky Martin, a full three years after 'Livin' La Vida Loca'. He was joined by girl group Mis-Teeq, arguably at the height of their fame, including a young Alesha Dixon, to perform 'The Cup of Life' and 'B With Me'. Ricky then performed his aforementioned famous song, while Mis-Teeq dropped by again later for a burst of 'Stop! In the Name of Love'.

S Club 7 Tina from S Club 7. Picture: Getty S Club 7 were still going by 2002, and they dropped by to perform their classic pop anthem 'Don't Stop Movin'', which had been a hit a few months previously. It was actually announced as the last time the group would be performing as a septet, as Paul Cattermole had announced his departure from the group.

Annie Lennox Annie Lennox. Picture: Alamy One of Britain's best-loved singers came up next, as Annie Lennox belted out her version of the feminist anthem 'Sisters Are Doin' it for Themselves'. Annie also returned later in the evening for her ballad 'Why'.

Phil Collins Phil Collins took a break from being in the house band to sing his version of 'You Can't Hurry Love', while Roger Taylor stepped in on drums.

Atomic Kitten Atomic Kitten. Picture: Alamy Back to the pop charts of 2002 next, as girl group Atomic Kitten took to the stage. The trio took on the classic '60s tune 'Dancing in the Street'. Not quite Martha Reeves or even Bowie and Jagger, but still fun.

Will Young Will Young. Picture: Getty Will Young was arguably the biggest popstar in Britain in summer 2002. Earlier that year, he had won Pop Idol and had one of the UK's best-selling singles ever. The singer performed a version of Marvin Gaye's seminal 'I Heard it Through the Grapevine' for the Royal Family.

Blue Blue and Tom Jones. Picture: Alamy Blue were one of the biggest, if not the biggest, boybands in 2002. Keeping the Motown theme going, the four lads went for a cover of Smokey Robinson's 'Get Ready'. Later on, Blue returned for a version of 'You Can Leave Your Hat On' alongside Tom Jones.

Emma Bunton Emma Bunton. Picture: Alamy It had only been a couple of years since the Spice Girls had parted ways, and Emma Bunton continued the pop/Motown crossover with a version of 'Baby Love' by the Supremes.

Tom Jones Tom Jones. Picture: Getty Sir Tom Jones' first appearance of the night saw him sing his party anthem 'Sex Bomb', treating us to some seriously legendary photos.

The Corrs The Corrs. Picture: Getty Foreshadowing the Beatles' love-in later in the evening, The Corrs appeared to perform the ballad 'The Long and Winding Road', which had been a number one for Will Young and Gareth Gates earlier in the year.

Toploader Toploader. Picture: Alamy You can probably guess which song Toploader performed that night.

Shirley Bassey Welsh icon Shirley Bassey was next up, and she gave a fantastic performance of her classic Bond theme 'Goldfinger'.

Queen Will and Brian. Picture: Getty Brian May and Roger Taylor returned for a medley of Queen classics. First up was 'Radio Ga Ga' with Roger on lead vocals, followed by 'We Will Rock You' with Brian singing. Will Young then returned with the cast of the We Will Rock You musical for a burst of 'We Are the Champions', before the musical cast belted out 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

Tony Bennett Tony Bennett. Picture: Getty Showing the young whippersnappers how it's done, crooner Tony Bennett then appeared to perform 'If I Ruled the World'.

Cliff Richard Cliff Richard And Brian May. Picture: Getty One of Her Majesty's favourites, Sir Cliff Richard simply had to make an appearance. After singing his classic 'Living Doll', we were then treated to the fascinating moment when he was joined by Brian May and S Club 7 for a version of 'Move It'.

Ozzy Osbourne At the time, Ozzy Osbourne had made a surprise comeback thanks to his family's reality TV series The Osbournes. Now rebranded as a loveable national hero, Ozzy was joined by his Black Sabbath bandmate Tommy Iommi for 'Paranoid'. Later, Ozzy said that it was the greatest moment of his career and that the Queen was "a beautiful woman."

Elton John Pre-recorded in the Music Room inside Buckingham Palace earlier on, Sir Elton John gave a performance of his then-new song 'I Want Love'. Sadly, there's no decent footage of photos available, but trust us, it happened!

Brian Wilson This was a real treat for rock fans. Beach Boys icon Brian Wilson performed a medley of hits at the Palace. He sang 'California Girls', then 'The Warmth of the Sun' with Eric Clapton', then 'God Only Knows' with The Corrs and best of all: 'Good Vibrations' with Emma Bunton, Atomic Kitten and Cliff Richard. What a concert.

Eric Clapton Guitar legend Eric Clapton was next up, cracking out his epic track 'Layla' for the audience.

Steve Winwood Rock and pop favourite then came on stage for his classic '60s track 'Gimme Some Lovin''. Again, sadly no footage or pictures!

Joe Cocker The late, great, Joe Cocker then sang his powerful version of 'With a Little Help from My Friends'. The song was apt, as he was joined by pals Phil Collins, Steve Winwood and Brian May.

Ray Davies Ray Davies Of Kinks. Picture: Getty Another rock legend, this time it was Kinks frontman Ray Davies performing his classic song 'Lola'.

Rod Stewart Rod Stewart. Picture: Getty Rod Stewart was next up, and he sang his version of the track 'Handbags and Gladrags', which only recently become a hit for the Stereophonics, and had been used as the theme tune for The Office.