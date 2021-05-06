Marvin Gaye's isolated vocals from 'I Heard it Through the Grapevine' will give you tingles

6 May 2021, 17:12 | Updated: 6 May 2021, 17:13

By Tom Eames

Marvin Gaye was undoubtedly one of the most talented singers of all time, but this video proves just how amazing he was.

A video of Marvin Gaye singing his classic hit 'I Heard it Through the Grapevine' has been shared by thousands on social media this week.

However, this video features the isolated vocals of the song without the backing track, leaving a simple showcase of how incredible his voice was.

Read more: The tragic story of Marvin Gaye and the death of a soul legend

The original version featured production from the legendary Funk Brothers and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, making it easy to not recognise the power of Gaye's vocals.

Marvin Gaye
Picture: Motown

The a cappella version reveals Gaye’s remarkable falsetto and his husky riffs while delivering the song's heartfelt lyrics.

The Miracles first recorded 'I Heard it Through the Grapevine', and it was first a hit for Gladys Knight and the Pips.

Read more: The 25 greatest Motown songs, ranked

However, it is Marvin Gaye's version from 1968 that became the most iconic, despite the fact that Motown chief Berry Gordy was not convinced it would be a hit at first.

It became a hit for a second time in 1985, after its use in the iconic Levi's advert featuring Nick Kamen at a laundrette.

