Model and singer Nick Kamen has died, aged 59: Boy George pays tribute to Levi's laundrette star

5 May 2021, 14:11

Nick Kamen starred in the famous Levi's laundrette commercial
Nick Kamen starred in the famous Levi's laundrette commercial. Picture: Getty/Levi's

By Tom Eames

Model Nick Kamen has died at the age of 59, his family has confirmed.

The Essex-born model was best known for appearing in the famous Levi's 501 advert filmed in a launderette in 1985.

Nick Kamen later had his own music career by 1986, peaking with the top five hit 'Each Time You Break My Heart', which was written by Madonna.

Read more: The 20 greatest TV adverts of all time

His close friend Boy George led the tributes to the star, describing him as "the most beautiful and sweetest man".

Full name Ivor Neville Kamen, Nick found fame in the iconic jeans commercial, which showed him arriving at a laundrette and stripping down to his boxer shorts, while several women looked on in surprise.

It was soundtracked by Marvin Gaye's 'I Heard It Through The Grapevine', and helped boost the sales of denim jeans around the world.

Nick Kamen with Boy George and Bananarama
Nick Kamen with Boy George and Bananarama. Picture: Getty

Madonna soon spotted him, and said she was taken in by Kamen's "charisma" and "beautiful voice".

She recorded his best known song - which was left over from her third studio album True Blue - and she provided backing vocals.

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Adele transforms into George Michael

Adele transforms into hero George Michael to celebrate 33rd birthday

Adele

Robin Gibb's son RJ reveals he has having a third child

Robin Gibb's son is expecting a child on anniversary of his Bee Gees dad's death

Bee Gees

George Michael's 'Careless Whisper' tops Smooth's All Time Top 500 for a fourth time

George Michael's 'Careless Whisper' tops Smooth's All Time Top 500 for a fourth time
The Global Awards Crowns 2021 winners

Harry Styles, Little Mix and Dua Lipa win big at Global Awards 2021 - the full winners list

The Global Awards

Boney M's Rasputin

The Story of... 'Rasputin' by Boney M

The Story of...

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?