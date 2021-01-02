Lenny Henry facts: Comedian's weight loss, partner, age, comedy characters and more

2 January 2021, 19:41

Lenny Henry
Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Sir Lenny Henry is one of the UK's most popular entertainers of all time.

From co-creating Comic Relief to his many TV shows and stage productions, he is a true national treasure.

Here are all the important facts about the comedy legend:

  1. Lenny Henry wife: When was he married to Dawn French?

    Lenny Henry and Dawn French wedding
    Picture: Getty

    Lenny Henry met Dawn French on the alternative comedy circuit, and they later married in 1984 in London's Covent Garden.

    They later adopted a daughter, named Billie.

    On April 6 2010, French and Henry announced they were separating after 25 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in 2010.

  2. Lenny Henry partner: Who is he dating now?

    Lenny Henry and Lisa Makin
    Picture: Getty

    Since 2013, Lenny has been in a relationship with theatre director Lisa Makin.

  3. Lenny Henry weight loss: How much has he lost?

    Lenny Henry weight loss
    Picture: Getty

    Lenny Henry is believed to have lost at least three stone in recent months.

    He was inspired to lose weight after he was diagnosed with various health problems, and told himself that he would cut back on sugar, booze and biscuits.

    He previously told The Mirror: “I've lost between two-and-a-half and three stone, I was big. You've got to eat no sugar and drink hardly any alcohol... all the stuff you like. You can't Hobnob your way through the day.”

    Lenny was also told to do yoga, dance, pilates and military exercises for four hours a day.

    He debuted his smaller frame at a special gala performance of The Jungle at London’s Playhouse Theatre in June 2018.

    He told The Mail On Sunday: “Well, it’s eating broccoli and not much else. I’ve also been running a lot. It has worked.”

  4. Lenny Henry age: How old is he?

    Lenny Henry was born on August 29, 1958. He celebrated his 62nd birthday in 2020.

    Lenny was born Burton Road Hospital in Dudley. He is the son of Jamaican immigrants to Great Britain, and is one of seven children. He was the first of the family to be born in the United Kingdom.

    His full name is actually Lenworth George Henry.

  5. What are Lenny Henry's most famous comedy characters?

    Lenny's earliest TV appearance was on the New Faces talent show, which he won in 1975 with an impersonation of Stevie Wonder.

    He introduced characters who both mocked and celebrated black British culture, such as Theophilus P Wildebeeste (an homage to Teddy Pendergrass), Brixton pirate radio DJ Delbert Wilkins and Trevor MacDoughnut (a parody of Trevor McDonald).

    The first series of The Lenny Henry Show began in 1984, and included impressions of Tina Turner, Prince, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and Run DMC among others.

    He also co-created and starred in the 1990s sitcom Chef!

    Lenny Henry was knighted in the Queen's 2015 Birthday Honours for services to drama and charity.

