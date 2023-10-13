Dawn French facts: Actor's age, husband, children and comedy career revealed

Dawn French in 2022. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Dawn French is one of the most celebrated and versatile British artists, who has made her mark as an actress, comedian, presenter, and writer.

She rose to fame with her comedy partner Jennifer Saunders, creating and starring in the iconic sketch show French and Saunders, which ran for six series and won numerous awards.

Dawn French also charmed audiences with her portrayal of Geraldine Granger, the unconventional vicar of a rural village, in the sitcom The Vicar of Dibley.

Her film career includes roles in The Adventures of Pinocchio, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Coraline, and Death on the Nile.